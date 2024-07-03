The kpop star Choi San made it to Italy this week for Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show. The singer, one of eight members of the group Ateez, is no stranger to the brand, having worn the company’s wares before. But this week was his debut at the label’s show — at any fashion show, actually. And he made a splash, rewriting the rules of the men’s harness top in the process.

While mixing and mingling, to the glee of his online fans, San met industry luminaries like Naomi Campbell, taking photos and appearing in a video with her. (Campbell had reunited with her longtime stylist Ugo Mozie and was wearing a white, Grecian gown) He was seated in the front row beside Alessandra Ambrossio, who he chatted with before she subsequently followed him on Instagram. (Ambrosio wore a shimmering, crystal-studded minidress.)

@marco.bahler

San watched the brand’s latest Alta Moda presentation (read high Italian couture) wearing a harness featuring baroque motifs. The top was chocolate brown with the front and back held together via silver chains, with the musician going shirtless underneath. (Again, to the glee of fans.) It was matched with a wide flare pant in a matching brown as well as a patent leather derby shoe.

The South Korean performer is also expected at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Santoria show later today. And it’s likely, this is but the beginning of his fashion journey. Choi San and Ateez at the Met Gala, when?