Aubrey Plaza Perfects a Tried and True NYFW Uniform

There’s an art to preparing to sit on the front row, otherwise known as the “frow” in fashion parlance. While some go all-out with “look-at-me” patterns and loud silhouettes, others let their presence do all the talking. Aubrey Plaza, out attending New York Fashion Week on Friday, clearly favored the latter approach.

Plaza slipped into a classic power uniform to attend Khaite’s spring 2026 runway show at The Shed. And while it’s still relatively warm in New York, Plaza’s ensemble was rearing its chic head for fall.

The actor started off her ensemble with a Khaite leather coat that featured a V-neck silhouette and silver buttons down the front. Leaning into fall dressing even further, she styled her jacket with a pair of the label’s cult-favorite barrel jeans. Her denim trousers sat loosely on her frame and were cut at just the right length to reveal the high heel booties she wore underneath. Accessories were kept minimal but attention-grabbing, in the form of cat-eye glasses and Khaite’s “Blake” crossbody bag in black leather with gold hardware.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Those who attend Fashion Week know that Plaza’s ensemble is far more practical than the costume-level styles worn by thirstier attendees. While those are sure to get the attention of street photographers as you enter a venue, wearing a look full of understated separates à la Plaza is just as, if not more, powerful. In fact, this style of dress has been just as popular on the runways as it has been on the front row this season. Labels like Fforme, Calvin Klein, and Proenza Schouler all presented pared-back takes on the classic street style uniform over the past few days.

Plaza’s entire look struck a balance between polished, but not too polished, and effortless. It blended timeless staples with just enough edge to stand out on the frow—without trying too hard.