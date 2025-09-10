The New York City streets are once again filling up with models, editors, and buyers, as New York Fashion Week kicks off for the spring 2026 season. Already, Rachel Comey and Brandon Maxwell have shared their offerings, and Proenza Schouler has presented its first collection sans Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez (but with some help from incoming creative director Rachel Scott). Also off-calendar is Ralph Lauren, hosting its show at the brand’s private design studio on the eve of NYFW. The next day, though, things officially begin, with Michael Kors, Norma Kamali, and Collina Strada getting things started in the U.S. fashion capital.

Throughout the week, New York regulars like Tory Burch, Calvin Klein Collection, Sandy Liang, and Coach will host runways and presentations as part of the 101 events on this season’s CFDA calendar. Kallmeyer, Altuzarra, Colleen Allen, and Zankov are among those returning for another round, though most eyes will be on Nicholas Aburn, who is making his debut as the new creative director for Area. Speaking of debuts, spring 2026 also marks the first official fashion week appearances from the insider-loved 6379, which hosting a salon-style event, and Zane Li’s Lii—a brand that has already gained a lot of buzz in the few years since its founding. Finally, denim expert Jac Cameron is celebrating a new season of her year-old brand, Rùadh, with a presentation on September 12. All of those, plus many more, will (somehow) get squeezed in before LaQuan Smith closes down the week with a runway show on September 16.

While there are some absences from the calendar (notably Carolina Herrera, set to show its new collection in Madrid later this month), NYFW is shaping up to be another week of glamour, excitement, and, of course, great clothes. For all of the best looks from the runways, keep checking back here often. We’ll be updating regularly with our favorite fashion moments from every big show.

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Rachel Comey Courtesy of Rachel Comey

Rachel Comey Courtesy of Rachel Comey

Rachel Comey Courtesy of Rachel Comey