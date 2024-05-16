Aubrey Plaza’s Cannes Dress Is Quirky Glamour

She’s certainly not in Pawnee anymore. Aubrey Plaza arrived on the Cannes red carpet Thursday for Francis Ford Coppola’s highly anticipated epic Megalopolis wearing a white, long-sleeved, floor-length gown with draped detailing at the waist from Loewe that gave the illusion that the dress had a layer rolled up.

She paired the look with an emerald and diamond necklace with matching earrings, finger waves and natural glam.

It’s no surprise that she picked Loewe for the premiere. Last month, she appeared alongside Dan Levy in a cheeky video ad in which, over a series of decades and outfits, she attempts to spell the word Loewe (to no avail). Last year, she appeared in its fall/winter 2023 campaign.

She also wore an architectural look by the fashion house to the 2024 Emmys in January, a buttery yellow gown with a massive sewing pin pierced through the top that drew comparisons online to a pin cushion.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Plaza posed alongside co-star Adam Driver and Coppola on the Cannes red carpet. A few days earlier, she responded to the buzz and speculation surrounding the film and its director, which has taken decades and over $100 million to make.

“I would defend Francis all day long, but he doesn’t need my defense. I think when you’re on the inside of it, and you know what’s really going down, it’s almost like, ‘Let them make up their stories and let them cause a big ruckus about it,” she told Deadline. “Why not? Drum up some more attention for the movie.’ I think it ends up, in my mind, all working for the movie.”