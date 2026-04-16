A New York City heatwave in April is the perfect chance to debut your summer style. For Aubrey Plaza, it was also something of the perfect oppurtunity to debut her maternity style as well. Arriving at ABC Studios to appear on The View, Plaza slipped on a blue Celine sweater vest, opting for a larger size to cleverly wear as a minidress.

The sleeveless knit, which featured the French brand’s white Triomphe logo at its neckline, was nonchcalantly paired with rounded sunglasses and small silver hoop earrings. DeMellier’s (fittingly) named New York shoulder bag, a smooth East-West style in white leather, added a stark complement to Plaza’s attire.

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Plaza’s preppy attire was grounded by a pair of white leather Santoni penny loafers. The slip-on style expertly coordinated with her look’s white accents, while its whipstitched trim added a hint of vintage-inspired texture. Plaza’s repurposed knitwear and neutral accents both aligned with her quirky, yet streamlined approach to dressing, continuing the ethos that personal style can be a wardrobe priority even while expecting.

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Before her View appearance, Plaza made headlines last week after announcing her pregnancy on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ “SmartLess” podcast. The star is expecting her first child with boyfriend, her Black Bear co-star Christopher Abbott. Simultaneously, she’s returned to the public eye while promoting her new role in Prime Video’s animated comedy series Kevin.