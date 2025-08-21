Austin Butler Makes Mister Rogers’s Knits Look Sexy

From teensy-tiny shorts to fitted, bicep-baring tanks, guys are dressing sexy this summer. Now, in the latest example of sultry menswear, Austin Butler has presented a very appealing take on a rather un-sexy fashion move: layered knits.

Tonight, Butler stepped out to the Paris premiere of his new film, Caught Stealing, in two stacked cardigans that were the furthest thing from Mister Rogers’s avuncular knitwear. The actor started off his layering play with a caramel brown knit with a deep V-shaped neckline. On top, Butler wore a darker collared number that he left unbuttoned just enough to reveal his lighter base layer. With just a hint of chest, the pairing was a masterclass in wearing knits for the modern man without looking overly geeky or preppy.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, the remainder of Butler’s ensemble was just as appealing as his shirts. He tucked his knitwear into a pair of leather trousers and rounded everything off with black workman boots and a silver timepiece. Perfectly-tamed scruff, messy blonde hair, and tanned skin added to the ensemble.

Butler attended the premiere with Caught Stealing director Darren Aronofsky and his co-star, Zoë Kravitz. Continuing their streak of coordinating press style, Kravitz wore a champagne lingerie slip that she paired with black stilettos.

Considering Butler’s menswear pedigree, it’s no surprise that he’d take a chance at updating the layered knit look (especially during the summer) that he’d still advocated for male cleavage on the red carpet, after all. And his Caught Stealing press style has been full of sultry pieces, including matching his-and-hers tank tops with Kravitz, too.

As for Butler’s next menswear front? Might we suggest those Pedro Pascal-loved Saint Laurent thigh-highs.