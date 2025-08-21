Zoë Kravitz & Austin Butler Match in Tattered Tank Tops

Press tours are exhausting. It’s a never-ending parade of interviews, red carpet appearances, and outfit changes. Caught Stealing co-stars Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler seem to have found a way to streamline the last part, while still warranting some attention. The co-stars made their latets appearance in his-and-hers version of the humble ribbed tank.

Following Tuesday’s London premiere, Kravitz and Butler headed over to France for a photo call at the Shangri-La Hotel Paris. They both opted for white shirts on top and black bottoms down below—of course, with their signature spins. Kravitz took the cool girl route, opting for a midriff-baring tank (worn sans bra) and a fit-and-flare midi skirt. The actor sported her long, black hair in tousled, messy waves and accessorized with angular glasses and peep-toe pumps.

Butler, meanwhile, leaned into his typical brand of pared-back menswear. The Oscar nominee wore a traditional tank top that he tucked loosely into a pair of drawstring dress pants. On top of his knit vest, the actor wore an unbuttoned workwear shirt from the Venice Beach label, ERL. Like Kravitz, Butler also sported movie star-style glasses and wore lug-sole boots to tie everything together.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since the start of the Caught Stealing press tour, Kravitz and Butler—who play love interests in the Darren Aronofsky film—have flouted the method style trend in favor of sleek couple style. (To be clear, the pair aren’t dating, despite rumors earlier this year that reported the contrary.)

For the action film’s London debut, they both wore formal looks from Saint Laurent that played into a matching black-and-ivory color way: Kravitz stunned in a satin plunge dress with a bow detail at the waist, while Butler looked dapper in a double-breasted suit worn with a dressy tank top underneath.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In a media landscape where film stars often dress up like their characters, something is refreshing about seeing Kravitz and Butler simply show up as themselves. And considering they dress like the two halves of the same mood board as it is, it’s no wonder they’ve angled so hard into matching territory these past few days.