Zoë Kravitz Goes for ’90s Glamour at the Caught Stealing Premiere

Zoë Kravitz remains faithful to a good black dress—and her stroll on the red carpet of the Caught Stealing premiere in London proved exactly why. Tonight, the actor took the wardrobe staple into va-va-voom territory with a few carefully chosen details that transformed the classic into something even more captivating.

Joined by her co-star Austin Butler, Kravitz stepped out on the red carpet in a ’90s-inspired Saint Laurent number custom-made for the occasion. The satin gown featured a halter-neck cut with a plunging front and ruching along the bodice and skirt. A draped bow detail up top added contrast to the ensemble, but the real wow-factor came from its completely open side. The slit traveled up to Kravitz’s hips and substituted her lack of accessories for a major one instead: leg.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Butler, meanwhile, was completely on board with Kravitz’s embrace of all-black as they posed for photos during the premiere. The actor slipped into a slick double-breasted suit from Saint Laurent that he styled with leather dress shoes. Thanks to a satin undershirt, he even had a complementary dash of ivory accent to complement Kravitz’s bow.

Before tonight’s premiere, Kravitz and Butler attended the Caught Stealing photo call in peak style. The duo, who play love interests in the Darren Aronofsky crime saga, opted for cool, his-and-hers looks at the event. Kravitz, again outfitted in Saint Laurent, wore a pale yellow sun dress and a pair of bow-trimmed ballet flats. Butler, for his part, went casual-cool in paint-splattered corduroy trousers with a ripped t-shirt and brown carpenter jacket.

Clearly, Kravitz and Butler are completely aligned in Caught Stealing—both on and off the screen.