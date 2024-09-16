Ayo Edebiri’s Art-Inspired Dress Was An Emmys Risk That Paid Off

The worlds of art, design, and fashion are always intermingling, but rarely do you see that reflected in the dresses at the Emmy Awards where the fashion baseline seems to be standard Hollywood glam. Ayo Edebiri, nominated in the Best Actress race at tonight’s 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, decided to stray from the rule book and it more than paid off.

Edebiri flouted traditional monochrome in favor of a custom strapless look courtesy of Bottega Veneta. The dress clung to the actress’s figure and featured a dramatic slit that showed off her black sandal heels. But the true conversation starter turned out to be the piece’s appliqué detailing. Edeibiri’s dress was lined with hundreds of round sequins that lit up the red carpet as she moved about. The fixture appeared to be a nod to the late Italian architect and artist Gaetano Pesce who was beloved for his boldly colorful and translucent designs. Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy even enlisted Pesce to create custom resin chairs for the brand’s spring 2023 runway show. Pesce passed away in April 2024.

Edebiri let her dress to do much of the heavy lifting. She accessorized with a simple wavy hairstyle, a natural makeup look, and gold hoop earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edebiri is looking to take home her second Emmy tonight. She is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series alongside Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale).

Last year, Edebiri made Emmys history alongside Quinta Brunson. Edebiri’s win for The Bear and Brunson’s for Abott Elementary marked the first time that two Black women won Best Lead Actress and Supporting Actress for Comedy in the same year. Edebiri would go on to have major success following the 2023 Emmys, taking home prizes at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Awards.