Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the designers behind Proenza Schouler, announced their shock departure from the beloved New York label in January 2025. But considering the strong celebrity clientele the duo had built up over their years at the brand, it’s no shock that their red carpet influence remains strong. Look no further than Ayo Edebiri who wore an elegant design from the designer’s final Proenza Schouler collection to the premiere of her new movie, Opus.

For last night’s Los Angeles premiere, Edebiri slipped into an unapologetically red Proenza dress. Its drop-waist silhouette flowed into a floor-length skirt with a jagged hemline. A gold brooch detail on one shoulder balanced out the bold color of the actress’s look. For the perfect bit of color blocking, Edebiri finished off her premiere outfit with black sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Proenza Schouler is a brand that Edebiri and her stylist Danielle Goldberg have turned to many times in the past, most recently at the AFI Awards earlier this month. The actress paired black shirting with a fringed party skirt and the same sandals she wore last night. That look was from the brand’s spring 2025 collection which was McCollough and Hernandez’s final runway presentation.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As of Edebiri’s premiere appearance yesterday, no decision has been made on who will lead Proenza Schouler next. As for McCollough and Hernandez? There’s talk that they are headed to a major European house, perhaps Loewe which is currently helmed by Jonathan Anderson. Given Edebiri’s affection for Anderson’s Loewe on the red carpet, surely she’ll be pleased if McCollough and Hernandez do get called up for the job. Only time will tell.