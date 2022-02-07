Bad Bunny Channels Brad Pitt in His First Jacquemus Campaign

Bad Bunny’s high-fashion cred is official. While the 27-year-old Puerto Rican musician has more than established himself as one of the most stylish stars in pop, somehow, it isn’t until now that a house has made him its face. At long last, a designer has came to their senses: On Monday, Simon Porte Jacquemus revealed that Bad Bunny is the star of his eponymous label’s latest campaign, which serves as a preview of a mysterious upcoming collection titled Le Splash.

Shot by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott in Miami, the ads find Bad Bunny chilling by the pool, rollerblading, drinking a martini, hosing himself down, and riding a jet ski. (In the case of the latter, he appears to be entirely nude apart from a cropped hot pink puffer vest.) It all looks like a blast, and we have a hunch what was on the mood board. One photo finds Bad Bunny flexing in a pink dress, just like Brad Pitt did in a memorable 1999 issue of Rolling Stone. (Incidentally, the pair will soon star in the upcoming action film Bullet Train.)

Photo by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott. Courtesy of Jacquemus.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to wearing what has conventionally been categorized as womenswear. He was one of the celebrity pioneers of the men’s crop top trend, and his 2021 W cover story was just one instance of the rapper wearing a skirt. Boys, you better start shopping around for a dress.

Photo by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott. Courtesy of Jacquemus.

Photo by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott. Courtesy of Jacquemus.

Photo by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott. Courtesy of Jacquemus.

Photo by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott. Courtesy of Jacquemus.