Although Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomi Campbell, Riz Ahmed, and Florence Pugh hit the BAFTA Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 13 in the latest showstopping fashions—a handful of which debuted quite recently on the fall 2022 runways; see: Daniel Kaluuya in Prada—for many, it was what they wore on those ensembles that made a true statement. Cumberbatch, Stephen Graham, and The Huntsman actor Conrad Khan were among those showing their support for Ukraine by wearing blue and yellow pins on their tuxedos, an homage to the country’s flag. Along with the spate of classic, sculptural old Hollywood gowns done in black, shades of blue and yellow could be seen everywhere, on Ahmed, Laura Whitmore, Ariana Debose, and Rachel Zegler. Jessica Plummer combined the two, fastening a blue and yellow badge onto her black column gown. See all our favorite red carpet looks from the night in London, here.