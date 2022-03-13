Although Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomi Campbell, Riz Ahmed, and Florence Pugh hit the BAFTA Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 13 in the latest showstopping fashions—a handful of which debuted quite recently on the fall 2022 runways; see: Daniel Kaluuya in Prada—for many, it was what they wore on those ensembles that made a true statement. Cumberbatch, Stephen Graham, and The Huntsman actor Conrad Khan were among those showing their support for Ukraine by wearing blue and yellow pins on their tuxedos, an homage to the country’s flag. Along with the spate of classic, sculptural old Hollywood gowns done in black, shades of blue and yellow could be seen everywhere, on Ahmed, Laura Whitmore, Ariana Debose, and Rachel Zegler. Jessica Plummer combined the two, fastening a blue and yellow badge onto her black column gown. See all our favorite red carpet looks from the night in London, here.

Lady Gaga in custom Ralph Lauren Collection and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah in Saint Laurent. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Florence Pugh in Carolina Herrera. Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter in Dior. Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Naomi Campbell in Burberry. Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya in Prada. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Caitriona Balfe in Armani Privé. Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Michael Ajao Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Appleton Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jessica Plummer Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emerald Fennell in Gucci. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Alana Haim in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Riz Ahmed in Gucci. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Paapa Essiedu in Gucci. Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown in custom Louis Vuitton. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Sophie Okonedo Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage