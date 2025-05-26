41 Charms to Throw On Your Bag When You Can't Get a Labubu

In a world where today’s trend is tomorrow’s fashion cringe, Bag charms have shown surprising staying power. What started off as a TikTok-driven fad paying homage to the late, great style icon Jane Birkin has blossomed into a fashion frenzy, embraced by everyone from Madonna to Rihanna. The world’s current obsession with Labubus, plush monster-like toys created by Hong Kong-based designer Kasing Lung that are suddenly inescapable, has only lengthened the bag charm moment. The snaggletoothed fellas are dangling off luxury leathers and canvas totes alike, but they aren’t the only adornments capturing the style sect’s attention. So, don’t worry if you can’t get your hand on the little guy, considering they’re constantly sold out, here are a handful of other, just as whimsical bag charms that will bring some personality to your purse.

Little Friends Miffy Keyring $19 MoMA Design Store See On MoMA Design Store

Snacks for Later Balenciaga Energy Bar Charm $455 FWRD See On FWRD

Mini Bags for Your Bag Wander Micro Bag $1,250 Miu Miu See On Miu Miu

Animal Pals Betta Fish Charm $510 Hermès See On Hermès

Chains and Chords Pop Strings Bag Charm $875 Prada See On Prada

Charms and Keychains The Chloé Snake Key Ring $350 Chloé See On Chloé

Beads and Bobs Julietta Heart Bag Charm $275 FWRD See On FWRD