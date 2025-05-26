41 Charms to Throw On Your Bag When You Can't Get a Labubu
In a world where today’s trend is tomorrow’s fashion cringe, Bag charms have shown surprising staying power. What started off as a TikTok-driven fad paying homage to the late, great style icon Jane Birkin has blossomed into a fashion frenzy, embraced by everyone from Madonna to Rihanna. The world’s current obsession with Labubus, plush monster-like toys created by Hong Kong-based designer Kasing Lung that are suddenly inescapable, has only lengthened the bag charm moment. The snaggletoothed fellas are dangling off luxury leathers and canvas totes alike, but they aren’t the only adornments capturing the style sect’s attention. So, don’t worry if you can’t get your hand on the little guy, considering they’re constantly sold out, here are a handful of other, just as whimsical bag charms that will bring some personality to your purse.