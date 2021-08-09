It was a star-studded affair at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard on August 7, and despite the guest list being reportedly slashed due to Covid-19 concerns, some celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made the cut. The celebrity couple, who tend to coordinate their outfits on a regular basis, have generally been described by their fans as couples-style goals, and their arrival on the scene this past Saturday was no exception.

Union shared a snap of herself with her husband in the backyard of a Martha’s Vineyard home. Dressed in a pink Prabal Gurung gown decorated with silver leaves, she captioned the picture with a reference to the John Hughes Brat Pack cinematic universe. “With my Duckie. Pretty in pink!” she wrote, a nod to Jon Cryer and Molly Ringwald’s characters in the 1986 cult classic film, Pretty in Pink.

Wade, on the other hand, leaned into the tiny shorts trend we’ve seen on men like Harry Styles this summer. The former NBA champion arrived to the party dressed in a tailored khaki short suit set, without a shirt underneath, paired with cream colored sneakers.

It was actually the second day in a row in which Wade bared his knees and sported a suit with shorts. The night before Obama’s big birthday bash, he wore a cream and white checkered Fendi suit paired with white sneakers, while Union wore a yellow Carolina Herrera gown decorated with pink flowers and green leaves.

According to video and photos captured by Erykah Badu and H.E.R., who both performed at Obama’s celebration, the Wades’ aesthetic appeared to be in line with the casual summer style of the other celebrity guests at the function. The former president himself wore a floral button down shirt by Fendi while Michelle Obama wore a custom green tropical Dundas number. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, George Clooney, and Tom Hanks were reportedly in attendance as well.