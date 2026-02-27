Bella Hadid walked the Prada fall 2026 show, not once, but four separate times without technically putting on any new clothing. Each time, she removed one layer backstage to reveal a different. combination underneath. It was a meditation on styling choices and clothing context, something Hadid seems to have taken to heart. She stepped out to the brand’s after party re-wearing a trusty leather coat.

Hadid appeared to repurpose the same Prada jacket she was spotted in upon her arrival in Milan earlier this week. This time, though, she added a flowing satin silk slip dress underneath. She accessorized with blue tinted frame glasses, diamond jewels, and black stilettos. Her honey blonde hair was tucked neatly into the collar. She had originally worn the jacket zipped up and paired with tailored dark denim pants and an oversized Prada bag.

SplashNews.com

Robino Salvatore/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Prada show marked Hadid’s grand return to Milan Fashion Week, her first time walking a runway in the city in over four years. She certainly made up for lost time by hitting the catwalk four separate times. She peeled off layers of her look—a patterned white tea dress, sheer trench coat, a zip-up bomber—to ultimately reveal a knit tank top and nylon bloomers.

The four-in-one look was deployed by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada as a “a reflection of the multifaceted realities of women and the complexities of life.” While only fifteen models walked the show, they presented a total of sixty outfit variations.

People always chastise fashion magazines for writing about how to take outfits from “day to night,” but as it turns out it can actually be useful advice. Hadid’s re-use of the same jacket proved as much.