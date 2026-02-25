There’s nothing more American that apple pie, blue jeans, and Bella Hadid. So its fitting that for her first spotting during Milan Fashion Week in nearly four years, Hadid put an Italian spin on a very American outfit formula. This time punctuated by a ludicrously capacious bag.

Leveling-up the All American rebel uniform of dark denim and a black leather jacket, Hadid wore a puffed-up black leather coat, complete with a structured collar and center zip. She paired it with dark-wash denim trousers cuffed at the hem. Rounded loafers added polish to the look, as did Hadid’s shield glasses and wispy side bangs. (The strikingly blonde hair that she’s been championing recently is now dyed a few shades darker to a chestnut brown color.) In the crook of her arm, she carried an extra-large version of Prada’s celebrity-favorite Bonnie bag. The keep-all is crafted out of a shiny black leather and features a thin belt detail running around its perimeter, as well as the label’s hallmark triangle logo positioned at the center.

Robino Salvatore/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid’s fashion month appearances have been few and far between over the past few years. In 2024, she returned to the runway for the first time in over two years for Anthony Vaccarello’s spring 2025 collection for Saint Laurent, wearing a louche smoking suit and clear glasses. She went on to walk the brand’s fall 2025 and spring 2026 shows, with the latter memorably taking place outside of the Eiffel Tower. Aside from a few trips down Victoria’s Secret runway, Hadid hasn’t walked any other show besides Saint Laurent since.

Hadid’s last show in Milan actually came all the way back in September 2022 for Jil Sander, then under former co-creative directors Luke and Lucie Meier. But judging by the sheer scale of her Bonnie bag, she appears to be packing for more than a quick stopover in Italy.

Perhaps Hadid is suited up to make her return to the Milan catwalks. Then again, she did just announce that her fragrance brand Orebella is launching in Europe, so perhaps she’s in Italy for other business. Thankfully there’s enough room in her bag to have packed for multiple occasions.