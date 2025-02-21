Forget the typical Cowboy boot, Bella Hadid just proposed the Cowboy heel as the ultimate party shoe. Last night in Los Angeles, the supermodel paired her tiny little shorts with a wild pair of Western shoes. Surely, she brought these bad boys with her over on the flight from Texas.

Hadid, out celebrating the launch of her new swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, slipped into a form-fitting black top with the phrase “Lucky” embroidered in red across the front. She paired the piece with matching hot pants (more like briefs, really) that also featured “Lucky” strewn across her bum. Tinted black glasses and chandelier earrings accented the model’s black shapewear, but it was her shoe choice that brought her look from the Hollywood Hills out West.

To the eye, Hadid’s shoes seemed to meet typical Cowboy standards. They featured a multi-color burnt orange and brown motif and an almond-shaped toe. But at the back, her shoes were elevated by a multi-inch high heel (almost like those whacky “sneaker heels”) and were more like a pair of stilettos than riding boots. They were vintage Dolce & Gabbana from 2004.

BACKGRID

Surely, Hadid’s footwear isn’t suited for an afternoon at the ranch or a horse competition with her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. But they added some length to her off-duty look and continued her appreciation of a good ‘ol boot.

Although Hadid has always been a horse girl at heart (she had dreams of competing in the Olympics as an equestrian) her style has taken a decidedly Western turn in recent months. And in terms of shoes, she’s mainly opted for chunky leather boots done in dark chocolate brown and tan that pair nicely with her denim skirts, leather corsets, and bell-bottom trousers. She even sourced a pair of John Galliano-era Dior cowboy boots for a date night with Banuelos in September 2024.

Given Hadid’s influence, don’t be surprised to see all the cool girls rocking Cowboy heels like the ones she wore yesterday for their next night out.