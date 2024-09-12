Bella Hadid is back on the saddle. After a streak of holy grail vintage looks, Bella just turned her New York City date night into a tour de force of cowgirl style.

The model-turned-entrepreneur and her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos were spotted exiting the members-only club Zero Bond in downtown Manhattan. Bella left her vintage Galliano behind for a different type of throwback fashion—one that went all in on distressed denim and faded leathers. She wore a knee-length jean skirt that was accented by a low-rise silhouette and exposed stitching. Bella’s top, a hybrid bra and corset number, bridged her penchant for va-va-voom pieces with her recent Western leanings. Her burnt orange bag appeared to mimic the shape of a riding saddle while her chocolate brown cowboy boots re-wrote the typical rules of date night shoes. Bella styled her look with silver and topaz jewelry, a black choker necklace, and pin-straight hair.

Adan, a legendary horseman in his own right, sported boot-cut jeans, a black cowboy hat, and a leather belt complete with a large silver buckle. His shirt was trimmed with various patches including his ranch, Teton Ridge, and his girlfriend’s beverage company, Kin.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Since going Instagram official in February 2024, Bella and Adan have been more open about packing on the affection in public. The couple were seen together in Manhattan—wearing matching looks, no less—in between Bella’s Orebella promo earlier this spring. The model dressed to kill in skin-tight black pants, a leather bomber jacket, and a midriff-baring top. She paired her look with chunky boots while Adan opted for a similar look as his latest.

A few months earlier in March, Bella kissed Adan following his performance at an event in Arlington, Texas.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Click Thompson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The couple have been rather secretive about their relationship but appear to be opening up recently. Bella wished the cowboy a happy birthday in April, captioning a series of PDA-packed images “Happy birthday my love.”

During a recent podcast appearance Adan, 35, keyed the public in on the early stages of his romance with Bella. “She did do the 5th wheel, happily,” Banuelos said of the model, referencing that they lived together in his trailer when they first started dating. “It was badass.”

He continued, “It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship. You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here’ and knowing that she is that simple of a human being [and] that the material things aren’t important—or the most important thing.”