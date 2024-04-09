Bella Hadid is head over hooves for her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos. Yesterday, the supermodel shared a series of adorable PDA photos to her Instagram stories in celebration of Banuelos’ 35th birthday.

Hadid, 27, started her post off with a snap of the couple sharing a kiss while on horseback. “Happy birthday my love,” she wrote alongside the image which sees the pair situated against some sort of Texan landscape. From there, the model then shared a photo in which she and Banuelos soaked in some fireworks against snowy mountains (from the looks of it, they’re already vacationing together) and a video of the cowboy riding around a barn on an electric bike.

The model’s post in honor of her boyfriend’s birthday is just the latest in a series of outward displays of affection. Just last month, news broke that Hadid had officially purchased property in a suburb outside of Fort Worth, Texas. According to TMZ, the pair are currently splitting time between their respective homes and Hadid’s new pad is “Close enough to urban amenities, so she doesn't feel cut off from the world.”

@bellahadid

Hadid continued her birthday post, which featured eleven photos in total, with a video of the couple embracing during a rodeo and making a heart sign. There were also solo shots of Banuelos on horseback, one of which Hadid captioned with a series of heart eye emojis, as well as an image of the couple presumably discussing their shared passion for horses.

@bellahadid

The model finished off her birthday wishes with a loved-up PDA photo in which she matched with Banuelos in black cowboy hats.

@bellahadid

Hadid has been offering glimpses of her relationship over the past few months. For Valentine’s Day in February, Hadid shared a photo, captioned “My valentine,” in which she is seen looking at Banuelos who was seated on a horse. Just a few days prior, she posted a series of images from her October birthday celebration, including a sweet video of her and Banuelos sharing a kiss.

Banuelos is Hadid’s first public relationship since she ended things with Marc Kalman last July after two years of dating. Hadid and Banuelos have been going strong since as early as October when they were spotted walking around Forth Worth hand-in-hand.