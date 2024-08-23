There’s traditioanl C.E.O fashion and then there’s the type of C.E.O. fashion Bella Hadid has been dabbling in recently.

Hadid continued her streak of wearing pastel, often vintage, dresses to promote her beauty line last night, donning a floor-length stunner to celebrate the launch of her brand’s latest scent Nightcap. The iridescent dress, an archival Zuhair Murad piece, featured a handful of ’20s-inspired details like pale floral sequins along the skirt and bust. The low-cut stunner was held together at the center with a coquette bow and clung to her figure like a glove. The supermodel accented her fairy dress with tousled waves, her signature sun-kissed makeup, and lace-up sandal heels complete with floral adornments.

Hadid has been busy promoting her new fragrance—something she’s calling “a warm & spicy vanilla potion to ignite all your senses”—over the past few days. The super, naturally, has been doing so in trophy vintage dresses that fit well within the DNA of Orebella. Prior to her archival Zuhair Murad moment last night, she wore a 2000s John Galliano-era Dior dress earlier this week.

For another Nightcap event on Wednesday, Hadid slipped into a slinky dress from Dior’s spring 2003 collection. The floor-length piece was held together by knots and featured a completely open back. She again paired her holy grail vintage with bombshell waves and a dewy makeup look. Seemingly, Hadid liked that blush pink Dior dress so much she bought it twice. She was spotted wearing the same gown, just in all-black, on her TikTok.

Since announcing her new business venture in the spring, Hadid hasn’t abided by the typical entrepreneur uniform of slacks and skirt suits. Instead, she’s channeling the ethos of her brand into that of her style, wearing everything from ’90s watercolor YSL to off-the-runway princess dresses.

In May, Hadid spoke with W about the inspirations behind Orebella, which might key us in on how she’s been approaching her recent outfits. “In my journal, I would write all of the essential oils that I loved, and then what I felt in my heart would go well with them,” she said. “I think when you do it freely and creatively that way, you can get a lot more interesting things out of it instead of looking at what others are doing.”