Bella Hadid, the people’s princess, has added another princess dress to her repertoire. Under 24 hours after wowing the streets of New York City in John Galliano’s Dior, the supermodel continued her street-style comeback in a look fit for runway royalty.

Hadid, busy promoting her new beauty line Orebella, took to Downtown Manhattan today in a strapless gown from the Paris brand Rokh’s fall 2024 collection. The sweetheart neckline of her dress was accented by a completely sheer and lace corset bodice. The model’s strapless bustier was rather form-fitting, with lingerie boning that hugged her like a glove. From there, the piece moved into a dreamy, almost Boho chic maxi skirt that was designed with ruching and an asymmetrical hemline. Like her Galliano look yesterday, Hadid let her dress stand mostly on its own here. She opted for a pair of strappy white sandal heels—vintage Chanel, naturally—a gold pendant necklace, and sculptural rings. As if her princess dress wasn’t enough, Hadid’s sun-kissed skin and tousled bombshell waves had her completely glowing.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Rokh designer Rok Hwang offered a more avant-garde interpretation of this gown during his March runway show than Hadid and her stylist Molly Dickson presented on Thursday. He paired the lace dress with a white hobo bag, a fuzzy neckpiece, and a matching shirt tied around the model’s waist.

Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid, now a Texas homeowner, is likely promoting her fragrance line in the Big Apple hence her string of appearances over the past couple of days. In addition to her pair of lingerie dresses, Hadid also dabbled in a controversial throwback trend, capri pants, while out and about yesterday. She sported a sleek and chic look from Ferragamo designer Maximillian Davis’s spring 2024 collection.

Between her battle with Lymes disease and her relocation to Texas, there’s been a Bella Hadid-sized hole in the New York City street-style scene. But these trio of looks have been a complete return form for the model who once was as much of a New York City attraction as the Empire State Building. Whether this all culminates in a Met Gala appearance on Monday is at the top of our minds, but for now, we’re just happy Bella is back doing Bella things.