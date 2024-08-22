Yet again, Bella Hadid has struck archival gold.

Hadid dug up a plunging vintage dress by John Galliano for the launch party of her newest Orebella scent, Nightcap. The model donned a floor-length gown from Galliano’s spring 2003 collection for Christian Dior. The blush pink dress featured a halter neckline that flowed into a low-cut, knotted front. It was completely open in the back, as well, with only a ribbon detail for the model to slip in and out of. She styled her party look with metallic sandals, a gold statement necklace, and a half-up, half-down hair style.

Of course, it’s hardly shocking to see Hadid in vintage these days. The model, who works with stylist Molly Dickson for special occasions, has worn everything from archival Cavalli to ultra-rare Tom Ford for Gucci. But, much like another Galliano-head in Rihanna, it seems as though Hadid has taken a special liking to the Gibraltar-born designer’s creations for Dior.

In May, Hadid returned to the New York street-style scene like a goddess—and while wearing the perfect goddess dress, no less. Again promoting Orebella, she wore a skin-tone confection from Galliano’s spring 2004 Dior collection. The dress featured floral embellishments across the front and a fringe skirt that was asking to be danced in. Naturally, Hadid followed that moment up over the next few days with major archival moments from Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Gianni Versace.

For her 23rd birthday in 2019, she donned a Galliano-era Dior graphic print turtleneck. And for her sister Gigi’s big day a year prior, the Orebella founder made a statement in a cheetah print dress from Dior’s fall 2000 collection. Hadid, like many “It” girls, has also been a perennial fan of Galliano’s most famous Dior accessory: the Saddle Bag.