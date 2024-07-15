Bella Hadid isn’t letting New York City’s sweltering heat stop her from sporting some major leather pants. And not just any ‘ol leather pants—a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci pair previously worn by Gisele Bündchen. Over the weekend, Hadid got back to her street style ways while out and about in the Big Apple.

The supermodel was spotted at the Bowery Hotel on Friday rocking a graphic tank with the phrase “Here comes trouble” printed across the front. Hadid accessorized her look with gold bangles while a black Coach bag slung around her shoulder added a functional touch to her street style moment. Our attention, however, was focused on Hadid’s olive green trousers: a holy grail piece plucked from Tom Ford’s fall 1999 Gucci collection. The low-rise piece featured a flared silhouette and rhinestone detailing near the waist and hemline.

Hadid has long been a fan of Ford’s Gucci (like many “It” girls nowadays) but these specific pants came with quite the backstory. Gisele Bündchen, a mainstay of Ford’s Gucci runways, sported the exact pair in a Western-themed editorial in the late ’90s. Hadid topped off her outfit with lace-up black shoes, square-frame shades, and tousled hair.

Later that day, Hadid switched out her vintage grail for something shorter and, frankly, more weather appropriate. She styled teensy tiny black hot pants with a plunging bodysuit from Khaite’s prefall 2024 collection. A pair of knee-high riding boots only further solidified Hadid’s fascination with Horse Girl fashion. In case you forgot, she is currently dating an actual cowboy.

On Sunday, Hadid rounded out her stylish weekend with a pair of contrasting looks. She started her day off in an ab-baring white top from Guizio and some low-rise capri pants that harkened back to styles worn in the early to mid-2000s.

Later, the model and fragrance entrepreneur braved the sweltering temperatures in a matching Saint Laurent khaki set, tinted sunglasses, and one of the French brand’s sleek tote bags. Her footwear of choice? Some chocolate brown Cowboy boots.

If there was anyone can switch from archival Gucci trousers to controversial capri pants and then to leather riding shoes in the span of a few days, it’s certainly Bella Hadid.

