Fashion rules may be meant to be broken, but combining brown and black in one outfit veers into dangerous style territory. Unless you’ve got the style experience of someone like Bella Hadid. The star, currently in Paris filming Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty, went all in on the color combination. In leather, no less.

Hadid contrasted her chocolate ruched top with stark black leather trousers that she cinched thanks to a large statement belt. On top, the model stayed warm in a two-tone black coat with brown piping throughout. Heeled cowboy boots, 2000s-esque glasses, and a Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag wrapped in a silk burgundy twill were the finishing pieces.

While it seems as silly and outdated as “never wear white after Labor Day,” there’s a certain amount of truth to not mixing black and brown. Separately, they’re both great, neutral bases for an outfit. Together, things can quickly look muddy. Which just means you have to pair them with some intention. Kudos to Hadid, who actually mixed several shades of brown in one look.

Best Image / BACKGRID

On Friday, Hadid continued to flex her actor off-duty style after she finished filming a bloodied motorcycle scene for The Beauty. The model kept the leather theme going, hitting the city of light in a tailored suit coat paired with a black crop top and a structured vest. Hadid recommitted to her advocacy for the flare jean, too. She wore faded denim, paired with a thick black belt, that sat loosely on her hips. Hadid styled her croc-embossed Saint Laurent bag with silver baubles, keys, and random charms.

The model headed back to set the following day in another look that was full of sleek leather. She again opted for a midriff-baring silhouette, this time, pairing a plunging back top with studded Ludovic de Saint Sernin trousers. An avant-garde Diesel handbag and a motorcycle coat finished the look.

Despite her new acting gig, Hadid is a model first and foremost—meaning that, unlike the typical actor, she’ll always take an opportunity to serve a look in between her time on set. Perhaps the only thing that will upstage Hadid’s actor off-duty style is actor red carpet style.

Aissaoui Nacer