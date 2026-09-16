Leave it to Bella Hadid to honor a high-jewelry milestone in a dress that looks like a piece of jewelry on its own.

On Tuesday night in New York City, Chopard celebrated 50 years of its Happy Diamonds collection—its unique line that lets diamonds float and spin freely within their setting. For the occasion, Hadid—who stars in the new Happy Diamonds campaign—arrived not only dripping in Chopard, but also wearing a shimmering gown from Ralph Lauren’s landmark 40th-anniversary show. The silver dress—sent down the spring 2008 runway as the grand finale—was adorned in chain mail and soft layers of tulle. Sourced from Raffe Vintage, the silhouette was full of statement-making details, with a plunging V-neck and sweeping back cutout. Hadid—styled by Mimi Cuttrell—amped up the glitz with satin heels, a jewel-encrusted handbag, and layers of Chopard diamonds.

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While some might choose a subdued slip to balance the high-shine jewels, Hadid’s more-is-more ensemble only added to the evening’s celebratory grandeur. When originally sent down the Ralph Lauren runway, the design was the showstopper of an already beloved show. For the anniversary presentation, Lauren said, “I drew upon everything I ever loved, and that was it.” After opening with frothy ruffles and black-and-white equestrian looks, the runway welcomed color-blocking evening gowns and saturated floral dresses. The finale look was a departure from the rest of the show—a silver slinky confection that embodied cinematic opulence and celebrated a legendary fashion-industry tenure. Now reworn by Hadid, it has the same effect.

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Later in the night, the model kept the looks coming in an asymmetrical white lingerie minidress with a languidly draped halter neckline, delicate lace lining, and sheer side panels. Spotted leaving Casa Cipriani, she leaned into after-hours dressing in deep burgundy heels and sunglasses.

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The star has been on a tour of street-style excellence since she touched down in New York City on Monday. First, Uggs and a Coachtopia bag. Then, she switched gears in an archival Prada satin slip. For morning shopping, she was spotted in a strapless ’90s-era Valentino nude minidress. Needless to say, Hadid’s New York City fashion tour is upon us—and the archives are very much open.