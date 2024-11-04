Bella Hadid Brings Some Country Edge To Manhattan

Bella Hadid once walked the sidewalks of Manhattan almost every week, but over the past few years she’s notably been spending more of her time in Texas. During a return to New York this week, it seemed all that time in the Lone Star State is rubbing off on her city wardrobe.

Hadid was spotted leaving a business meeting on Saturday in an outfit that mixed Manhattan minimalism with some rugged flare. She tucked a low-cut black top into a pair of vintage Chloé pants that date back to the brand’s spring 2001 collection. It was her accessories that added a twist though. She was spotted wearing an off-the-runway shoulder bag from Valentino Garavani. The piece, which debuted as part of Alessandro Michele’s resort 2025 collection, featured suede fringe along the bottom and silver stud detailing. The piece certainly nodded to the recent resurgence of Boho fashion among celebrities. But Bella’s decision to round out her look with heeled cowboy boots proved that this whole Western thing isn’t just a trend. It’s a lifestyle.

Shortly after her street style outing, Hadid shared an inside look at her relationship with the cowboy Adan Banuelos. The model posted a pair of PDA-packed snaps to her Instagram in which she and Banuelos could be seen kissing on horseback and holding hands at what looks to be an equestrian competition.

The couple have been linked to one another for just over a year now and are starting to get more comfortable about sharing their relationship with the public. In September, Hadid and Banuelos made their official couples debut in New York City. Even then Hadid was approaching city style with typically Western fabrics like faded leathers and distressed denim.

During their trip to the Big Apple, the couple also hosted an event called “Window to the West” in which they demonstrated horse cutting in front of a live audience. Banuelos also chatted with W about his and Hadid’s shared love of horses. “It's a passion that her whole family shares,” Banuelos said of Hadid who he called “the love of his life.”

He continued, “I was just a lucky guy that said hi. I didn't really know who I was saying hi to. I just knew, she's gorgeous. And if I would've known, I probably would've stuttered my way right out it.”

“She's very natural, very good at it,” he explained. “All animals, not only horses, love her. Her lifestyle is a lot of fashion and it looks glamorous and this and that, but at heart, she's a cowgirl.”