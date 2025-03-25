Cowgirl or City Slicker? Bella Hadid Did Both In One Day

Don’t pigeonhole Bella Hadid. The model stepped out in New York City today in an outfit that mixed rodeo, Boho, and librarian sensibilities all into one off-duty look. Lest you think you have her latest aesthetic all figured out, later she changed into something more typically associated with the model-off-duty styles of the ’90s.

Hadid wore a plunging white tank top that she paired with every geek’s favorite transition piece: a long-sleeve knit cardigan. On her shoulder, Hadid carried a studded handbag from Alessandro Michele’s pre-fall 2025 collection for Valentino. The keep-all nods to the Boho trend with funky silver studs and a lived-in brown suede. (And given the model’s knack for anointing It bags, don’t be surprised to see this Valentino number pop up on the arms of celebrities this summer).

Like a true horse girl, Hadid finished her look with high-waisted blue jeans, a thick braided belt, and brown riding boots that reminded you that she’s dating an actual cowboy boyfriend She accessorized with vintage glasses and silver hoop earrings.

BACKGRID

Hadid has long mixed Boho stylings with rodeo elements. In February 2025, the model was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a brightly patterned vintage top from Jean Paul Gaultier that she styled with flared cowboy jeans and a leather belt. This library-meets-rancher look wasn’t Hadid’s only off-duty look of the day, however.

The runway star was seen leaving a photo shoot in a more typical model-off-duty look that had all the hallmarks of transitional style. She wore a body-con LBD that was designed with buttons down the front, sheer tights, and heeled black boots (though, notably, not of the cowboy variety). Hadid kept on the same shades from earlier in the day but swapped her Valentino bag for a trending east-west bag from Coach. The New York label’s Empire Carryall 34 has been a favorite of the model’s in recent months.

Hadid’s first look of the day certainly had hints of Texas buried in there, but her second outfit was pure Manhattan chic.