2000s flare jeans are officially back and no one is more excited than Bella Hadid. After reviving a Olsen-approved handbag over the weekend, the model brought back some good ‘ol bell bottom trousers while out in Los Angeles yesterday. Kendrick Lamar would definitely approve.

Hadid built her look around a pair of mid-wash jeans that, true to the Y2K era, sat loosely on her hips. They featured stud detailing along the pockets and notably flared legs. Keeping with her recent preference for rodeo touches, she added black cowboy boots and a chunky western belt. Up top, the model slipped on a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier “currency” print top. She likely sourced the rare item on the secondhand market, where similar styles currently retail for upwards of $800. A woven shoulder bag and black Bayonetta glasses completed her look.

BACKGRID

Flare jeans are experiencing quite the renaissance of late—look no further than the viral Celine jeans Kendrick Lamar wore during his Super Bowl Halftime performance earlier this month. And while there’s soon to be an uptick of celebrities hopping in on the trend, the throwback silhouette feels completely authentic to Hadid’s off-duty style. Yes, the model has always embraced vintage pieces in her off-time, but there’s also a decidedly western spirit to a pair of bell bottoms. And while the model went sans pants for her last few appearances, yesterday wasn’t the first time she’s tried out flare denim.

In January 2025, the model was spotted out in New York City wearing a cozy Penny Lane and faded jeans with a similar flare to those she sported yesterday. A few weeks earlier, Hadid opted for a runway version of the silhouette from Saint Laurent. She chose a suede safari jacket that she paired with wide-leg trousers.

There’s no doubt that baggy and skinny denim are also having their moment lately. Still, Hadid is placing her bet on flare jeans.