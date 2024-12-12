These days, it’s easy to tell where Bella Hadid is located in the world based on her fashion choices. Out riding horses with her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos? Expect leather chaps, large-brim hats, and the occasional rodeo belt. When Hadid is in “model mode,” like she was in New York this afternoon, she’ll come up with something more streamlined, a dead give-away that she’s on her way to some photo shoot or business meeting.

Hadid was spotted emerging from The Bowery Hotel in downtown Manhattan today in a head-to-toe suede look. The model donned a thigh-length trench coat, belted at the waist for a sleek finish, and coordinating pants that had a slight bell-bottom flare to them. A hint of the model’s striped shirt poked out from under her jacket. Hadid contrasted her tan pieces with chocolate brown pumps and every fashion nerd’s favorite accessory: red “Bayonetta” glasses.

The chic, belted silhouette of Hadid’s look was peak model off-duty—even if her clothes were designed in burnt suede, a textile that many would consider a typically “Western” fabric. Still, this outfit was a departure from Hadid’s version of Western-wear—look no further than all those denim skirts, cowboy boots, and leather corsets the model was wearing this past summer.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

It’s a shift that the model kicked off during her stay in the Big Apple the day prior. She was again spotted emerging from her hotel in an all-black outfit that gave off major “I own 51% of this company” energy. The model paired a strong-shouldered wool coat with killer heel boots, a neck scarf, and a croc-embossed leather handbag from Saint Laurent. Like her latest outfit, she elevated an extremely simple silhouette with pieces like her black bag and geeky reading glasses.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Hadid, like most, is adapting her fashion choices to the climates and settings around her. And considering she’s been splitting her time between New York, Texas (where she recently purchased a home outside of Dallas), and Los Angeles, she’s doing a pretty good job.