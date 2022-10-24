Bella Hadid loves any opportunity to embrace her sportier side. It makes sense, then, that on Friday night, when the model attended the New York Knicks’ season opener at Madison Square Garden, she really doubled down on the athletic aesthetic, wearing enough nylon and jersey material to clothe the Knicks’ entire starting line-up.

Hadid kept warm at the game in an oversized, blue-lined nylon coat with the Knicks logo emblazoned on the back. Underneath, she wore a little light blue jersey top with an orange ribbon sewed on the neckline. She paired that with a unique, camouflage knee-length skirt, which featured panels of orange jersey and orange and blue stripes down the side. Hadid then finished off the ensemble with blue Nike x Supreme Air Max 95 sneakers, a blue and gray Prada spring 2004 duffle bag, and a black headband.

While at the game, Hadid seemed to enjoy herself thoroughly, grabbing a hotdog and at one point posing for photos backstage. The model also stopped to talk to Chloë Sevigny who was also in attendance at the event, sharing a photo of the actress as part of her Instagram post.

Instagram/@bellahadid

It seems like Hadid may be the Knicks’ good luck charm, as the team ended up beating the Detroit Pistons 130-106. At one point, the model was even featured on the jumbotron, which mashed up videos of her walking the runway before turning the camera to Hadid who blew a kiss to the stadium.