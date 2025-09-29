Bella Hadid’s Sheer Cardigan Is a Layering Secret Weapon

Bella Hadid is back in Paris and already setting the agenda for Fashion Week street style. On Sunday, just days before the official kickoff of the runway shows, the supermodel was spotted leaving a fitting in a take on transition dressing that mixed pared-back businesswear with classic model off-duty.

Hadid held onto the last bits of warm weather by wearing a sheer white top that cut the difference between lingerie and your grandpa’s cardigan. It was the perfect intermediary for the lacy bra she wore beneath and the hard-edged leather jacket she wore over top. Down below, Hadid wore a pair of wide-leg office trousers that were belted low on her waist. Her shoes were a pair of classic Gucci horse-bit loafers.

Always one to mix in an archival find, Hadid toted Gucci’s brown python leather jockey tote (a relic from Tom Ford’s era at the brand) and finished everything off with chunky gold pendant necklaces and black sunglasses.

BACKGRID

Though Hadid missed New York, London, and Milan, she’s been quite busy during her few days in Paris. Earlier in the week, she was spotted wearing flared blue jeans and a belted trench coat from Mango. Instead of “IYKYK” vintage, her handbag was decidedly modern: Coach’s Gen Z-loved Tabby 26 Shoulder Bag with silver hardware.

BACKGRID

Hadid has scaled back her Fashion Month appearances in recent seasons due to health concerns and other ventures such as her fragrance line, Orebella. The model last walked on the runway for Saint Laurent’s fall 2025 show back in March, after making her long-awaited return after two years in September 2024.

But, her presence in France has us circling this evening, September 29, 8pm Paris time on our calendars—the date and time of Saint Laurent’s spring 2026 show, that is.