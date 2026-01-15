Bella Hadid Is a Leading Lady in Red for The Beauty Premiere

Allow Bella Hadid to re-introduce herself. To mark her highest profile acting role to date in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series The Beauty, Hadid stepped out to the show’s premiere last night in a pair of dresses fit for a burgeoning screen queen.

For her first red carpet of 2026, Hadid took to the Museum of Modern Art in a floor-length stunner from the Schiaparelli fall 2025 couture collection. Starting with a high turtleneck, the dress featured sheer inserts along the waist and thighs and a gauzy skirt with a train. The striking color of Hadid’s dress subtly nodded to the red leather motorcycle suit she wore while filming the series—a take on method dressing, if you will. Chopard diamond and silver jewels and a pair of coordinating red stilettos completed Hadid’s look.

Following the grandeur of her premiere outfit, Hadid changed into another outfit that felt unapologetically after-dark. She slipped into a croc-embossed mini dress with a plunging neckline and red piping throughout the bodice for the premiere after party. Jewelry was kept the same throughout the evening but black heels were worn in place of fiery red.

Hadid made a brief (and buzzy) cameo in a 2024 episode of every dad’s favorite show, Yellowstone, where she played herself. She also had a guest run on the comedy Ramy back in 2022. But her latest role is sure to have all eyes on her. In The Beauty, she portrays Ruby, a woman struck by an STD that offers “effortless beauty” while ultimately turning fatal. The show also stars Ashton Kutcher as a tech villain “who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire,” Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as government agents, Isabella Rossellini, and Anthony Ramos.

Hadid has taken a step back from modeling over the past few years for a quieter life with her boyfriend in Texas and to pursue other ventures like her fragrance line, Orebella. If this new chapter means more acting, and more red carpet moments like this one, we’re more than happy to watch it unfold.