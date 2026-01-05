Bella Hadid Adds Carrie Bradshaw’s Favorite Accessory to Her Aspen Repertoire

Bella Hadid may have been vacationing in Aspen over the weekend, but she took styling cues from a famous Manhattanite instead. Out for dinner at Matsuhisa on Friday, Hadid continued to put her spin on après-ski dressing with a look she topped off with a handbag that would make Carrie Bradshaw jealous.

Hadid stepped out in a cropped corset-style top with a draped neckline. She matched the midriff-baring piece with a pair of low-rise flare trousers in black leather that she wore with a Western statement belt. A Valentino shearling fur coat (an item that’s been on rotation during her stay in the ski town) added the requisite amount of Aspen glamour.

But over her shoulder, Hadid wore a cheetah print Fendi Mamma bag, a slightly larger version of Bradshaw’s standard, tinier baguette. Not only did the purse reaffirm Hadid’s love of vintage, it also tapped into the animal print renaissance, a trend that Hadid has been an ardent champion of. The model finished her look with Tom Ford-era Gucci glasses, black riding boots, and leather gloves.

The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID

The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID

Hadid rang in 2026 at Kate Hudson’s star-studded New Year’s Eve party. For the occasion, she mixed après and naked dressing, wearing a vintage Georges Chakra sheer dress and a fur-lined suede coat over the top. In the days prior, she was spotted multiple times around Aspen in everything from quilted Chanel bags and Uggs to lace cardigans and flared denim.

It’s a new year, but Hadid still has the art of statement dressing down pat.