Bella Hadid Proves Boho Chic Can Get ‘Dirrty’

Bella Hadid is proving boho chic can have a hard edge. Hours after making her catwalk comeback for Saint Laurent’s spring 2026 show, Hadid, heading to a night out with friends, was spotted in Paris in a patched and shredded take on fall-appropriate boho.

The outfit started with a pair of unbranded vintage leather trousers from the early 2000s. Sitting low on her waist, the pants looked like something Christina Aguilera might have worn on the set of her 2002 music video for Dirrty. They featured a flared bell-bottom shape and side cut-outs with strips of fabric creating a distressed feel.

Adding to the look’s vintage bona fides was a John Galliano-era Dior bowling bag in a lived-in dark brown leather. Up top, Hadid leaned into more boho brown with a patchwork leather and fur-trimmed coat from Chloé’s fall 2025 collection. She layered an ab-baring white crop top underneath.

BACKGRID

To round out her look, Hadid stacked chunky statement bangles up one arm and slipped into a pair of caramel sling-backs from Saint Laurent. She wore her brunette hair in a simple slick-back bun.

It was a busy few days in Paris for Hadid, who was mainly in town to walk Saint Laurent’s on Monday evening. Over the weekend, she attended a fitting for the French maison in a pared-back model off-duty look. She wore a sheer camisole with a peekaboo lace bra, slouchy office trousers, and Gucci horse-bit loafers. The day prior, she bundled up in a Mango trench coat and Coach’s Tabby 26 bag.

As much as the runways are holding our attention this week, we wouldn’t mind Hadid extending her stay in Paris. Her street style is a show in and of itself.