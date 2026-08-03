Euro Summer this. Hamptons summer that. This season, Bella Hadid is doing things Western-style. The supermodel is currently in Colorado, and in a series of Instagram stories posted on Monday, she made the case for going a little bit country.

Surrounded by a Rocky-Mountain landscape, the model posed in a black mini dress with a boatneck silhouette, which she layered under a leather jacket lined in long fringe. Her jewelry amped up the Old West vibe, comprising a crescent-shaped sterling silver pendant necklace—also known as a naja necklace. The piece was custom-made by Love Tokens Jewelry two years ago, and she has since worn it on many occasions. Its turquoise hue was mirrored by her low-slung concho belt bedecked in silver medallions with teal stones. She finished the look with suede cowboy boots, stacked-on bangles, and heart-shaped steely earrings.

It’s far from the first time the model has embodied this ranch-adjacent aesthetic. She has been credited for kicking off many country-coded trends in recent years, from frayed denim mini skirts to rugged cowboy boots. The star perhaps perfected this look while dating professional horse trainer Adan Banuelos. And though the pair has since split, Hadid remains the queen of Western summer style.

For her most recent outing, the 29-year-old star was not on a date night. She was attending an auction in support of Adaptive Sports Center, a nonprofit organization providing outdoor adventures for people with disabilities. In the photos shared, Hadid could be seen waiving her bidding card on a series of prizes being auctioned off. By the end of the night, she landed an autographed Willie Nelson guitar—bringing her old-school Americana oeuvre to brand new heights.