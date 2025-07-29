You can take Bella Hadid out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of Bella Hadid. Over the weekend, the Texas transplant traveled back to her hometown of Los Angeles, bringing the best of her signature Western style along for the ride.

Out at a park for a friend’s baby shower, the model wore a $150 camisole dress from Mango with lace detailing and a long, free-flowing maxi skirt. From there, Hadid tied in her go-to footwear choice: mid-calf cowboy boots. The stompers were accented by an embroidered tan pattern and fit nicely underneath her dress’s dancerly skirt. Leaning into the brown theme, Hadid wore a suede hobo bag over her shoulder. She accessorized with silver cuffs, tinted rectangle glasses, and hoop earrings.

BACKGRID

After a busy spring that included business ventures and a show-stopping turn at the Cannes Film Festival, Hadid has had a relatively low-key summer. Per her Instagram, it seems like she’s spent a good amount of time in Texas riding horses with her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, and her latest outfit draws on that sensibility.

Over the past year, Hadid has rarely been without a trusty pair of cowboy boots on her feet. The shoe has become a staple of her off-duty looks—she’s paired her collection with everything from vintage tees worn without pants to teensy tiny micro-shorts. Suede bags, mainly of the studded variety, are a favorite of Hadid’s, too. Her latest addition nods to the Boho trend with silver, petal-shaped detailing along the straps.

Whether she’s horseback riding in Texas or out in Los Angeles, Hadid continues to embrace fashion that feels uniquely hers.