Bella Hadid’s already finished her stay at the Hotel Martinez in the South of France, but the model stepped out in London over the weekend in a vintage number with a deep connection to the Cannes Film Festival.

For a party on Friday to celebrate the launch of her Orebella fragrance range in the UK, Hadid swapped the sleek Saint Laurent number she wore to the Cannes opening ceremony for a chainmail dress from John Galliano’s fall 1997 collection. It featured a plunging neckline with an asymmetric, ruffled skirt. Silver rosettes along the shoulder and skirt added a touch of romance to the look, as did the fringe detailing that made its way onto one side. Hadid paired her Galliano with a diamond necklace, silver earrings, and metallic stilettos from Jimmy Choo. She tied her new “supermodel blonde” hair into a slicked-back style decorated with white flowers.

Archival bonafides aside, this isn’t the first time this metallic number has been worn by an icon of Cannes fashion.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

At the 1997 Cannes Film Festival, Milla Jovovich wore the same metallic frock to The Fifth Element photo call. She wore her version with silver gladiator heels and a simple black Fendi bag. For the film’s premiere later on during the event, she wore a history-making sheer Galliano dress that would be a no-go amid the festival’s new rules.

Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s stay in Cannes was shorter than usual this year. The model was in the resort town for less than 48 hours, meaning she only attended one official red carpet and a Chopard event, the latter of which she wore a black drop-waist gown from Jacquemus.

But given the model’s penchant for wearing vintage fashion on the Croisette—she’s pulled everything from archival Mugler to 2000s Versace over the years—it’s fitting she’d take a liking to this iconic festival moment, even if she was technically in business mode over in London.