Bella Hadid won’t have an opportunity to naked dress at this year’s Cannes Film Festival after organizers all but banned sheer looks from the red carpet. But, that’s not to say the model’s various appearances at the 2025 event will be short on surprises. She hasn’t even hit the red carpet yet, and she’s already pulled off one. She checked into the Hotel Martinez this afternoon with fresh blonde hair.

Hadid traded her recent run of rodeo clothes for a plunging corset top and matching skin-tight trousers, both in a crisp white fabric. The coordinating pieces were the perfect backdrop for Hadid to show off her beauty transformation before the festival officially begins tomorrow. The model appears to have dyed her signature dark tresses in a light auburn color with blonde highlights. She pulled it up into a chic updo with face-framing pieces on one side.

Hadid finished her look with a structured handbag, which she decorated with a sheer scarf wrapped around its handle, two-tone stilettos, and black glasses.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s arrival in Cannes comes just hours after organizers effectively banned nudity and “voluminous” dresses. “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted,” reads the festival’s official charter.

The declaration might have thrown a wrench in Hadid’s plans for her stay in Cannes. Not only are naked looks a staple of Hadid’s style, she attended the 2024 festival in a series of sheer dresses. She wore a nipple-baring Saint Laurent number to The Apprentice premiere and followed that up in a semi-sheer look from Versace’s spring 2001 collection. Three years prior, the model slipped into one of her more famous “naked” looks at the festival: a couture Schiaparelli look with a risqué breastplate.

While naked dressing might not be in the cards this year for Hadid in Cannes (at least on the red carpet, that is) we’re sure she’s thought up other ways to keep it interesting in the fashion department. After all, there’s a reason Law Roach once called Hadid the “Queen of Cannes.”