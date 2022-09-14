Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates W Magazine’s 50 Years in Fashion

Anyone strolling down 5th Avenue this September will find, among the many shopping opportunities, a series of eye-catching tributes to W. Three of Bergdorf Goodman’s legendary windows have been decked out in honor of the magazine’s 50th anniversary, our logo supersized and mingling with designs from the latest collections against a backdrop of our most recent supermodel covers. Just inside the revolving doors, a towering red neon W casts a scarlet glow onto anyone admiring the opulent array of accessories.

One of three Bergdorf Goodman windows dedicated to W’s 50th Anniversary issue. Photographed by Judy Pak. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman.

On Tuesday night, W editor in chief Sara Moonves, Bergdorf Goodman’s senior vice president of fashion Linda Fargo, and model Precious Lee, who appears on one of the 17 September covers, hosted a cocktail party at the store to inaugurate the display and celebrate five decades of fashion and fabulousness.

Guests gathered on Bergdorf’s third floor, where W covers old and new cover the walls and a “newsstand” stocked with piles of our September issue had been set up at the intersection of Proenza Schouler and Loewe. No one seemed to be showing any signs of Fashion Week fatigue: in contrast to your typically low-key in-store party, the crowd danced late into the evening to DJ Isaac Hindin-Miller’s blend of nostalgic and contemporary beats, sipping champagne and blood orange margaritas to refuel. It happened to be Lee’s birthday, so the hosts surprised the model with a colorful cake by Gigi’s Little Kitchen, a baker known for her whimsical, dairy-free confections. Lee wrapped up the night surrounded by close friends and her “number one fan and hype woman,” her mom, blowing out her candle as the crowd cheered.

The W display will be up until September 19—be sure to stop by and take a peek as you build your fall wardrobe. The 50th Anniversary issue is on newsstands now; a book, 50 Years, 50 Stories, will be published in partnership with Rizzoli on November 1 and is available for pre-order now.

The celebration coincided with co-host Precious Lee's birthday. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Karlie Kloss. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Devon Lee Carson and Sydney Carlson Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

The photographer Quil Lemons, with the 50th Anniversary cover he shot of model Alek Wek. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Model Aaron Rose Philip with Moonves and Fargo. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Comedian Lauren Servideo and model Reign Judge. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

All 17 covers of W’s 50th Anniversary Issue, on newsstands now. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

An installation of past W covers displayed on the third floor of Bergdorf Goodman. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com