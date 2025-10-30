5 Elevated Ways to Wear Barrel-Leg Pants

The fashion world can be a fickle place. Designers may be in the business of making us look good, but every now and then, a challenging—albeit artful—curve ball is thrown into the mix. Case in point: the barrel-leg trouser. This curved silhouette has taken the runways by storm, but many are still hesitant to wear the look IRL. Understandably so. The word barrel isn’t one most women want associated with their bodies.

That said, if you can move past the initial intimidation, you’ll find the barrel leg to be surprisingly flattering. It just requires the right styling. That’s where we come in.

In most cases, keeping the waist visible is key. Whether you opt for a nipped-in jacket like the ones seen on recent Loewe runways, or a body-skimming top à la Alaïa (arguably the pioneer of the trend), defining the waist makes all the difference. Blouson jackets and blouses, particularly those that are cropped or body-skimming, work too, offering a bit of volume around the shoulders to help “balance” the silhouette, while keeping the middle region trim.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can lean into the shape of a slouchy barrel leg by pairing it with equally relaxed pieces on top. In this case, opt for light layers to add dimension and a delicate shoe.

However you choose to wear them, barrel legs can be a great way to shape up this winter’s trouser wardrobe. For examples, refer to our styling guide below.

Emphasize volume with a superslim top.

A form-fitting shirt, sweater, or jacket will help balance the big silhouette of your new slacks.

Work in a blousy, cropped jacket...

...Or try a shape that cinches the waist.

Contrasting shapes are the name of the game here. A nipped-in middle section gives even more of an eye-pleasing curve to this look.

Pair with a body-skimming draped blouse...

Or lean into slouch with oversize layers.

Tight and taut isn’t the only way to go, though. If you’re seeking a baggy look, consider layering big tees like the ones below.