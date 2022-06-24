13 Stylish Swim Coverups to Wear This Summer

The beauty of dressing for a day by the water is that anything goes: a full-length silk caftan, a shirt with no pants, a sarong with no shirt, a coordinated crochet set and a crisp cotton mini dress all work perfectly. When there’s no dress code, getting dressed loses its preciousness and instead becomes a balancing act between practicality (nothing too fancy or heavy, bonus points for added sun protection) and self-expression (color, print and a hint of shine set the right tone). Now that summer is officially underway, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks for lazy days on the beach, by the pool, or on a lake.

