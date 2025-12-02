FASHION

The 30 Best Cashmere Sweaters Under $400

Cozy up for the wintry days ahead.

by Christina Holevas
A model wearing a sweater
Photographed by Karim Sadli, styled by Max Pearmain
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Winter’s icy chill practically demands cashmere. As temperatures drop and layers pile on, there’s nothing more comforting (or luxurious) than a cozy knit you can live in from December to March. Traditionally, cashmere had a reputation for eye-watering price tags (there’s a reason Carrie Bradshaw called it “cash”mere), but in 2025, with more innovation and technological advances in the category, there are plenty of options you can find for a relative steal. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or hunting for gifts that feel far more extravagant than their prices suggest, we’ve sifted through the options and found 30 genuinely great styles under $400. Consider this your cheat sheet to cashmere on a dime.

Solid Marin Sweater
$350
La Ligne
Flynn Cashmere Sweater
$325
Jenni Kayne
Wool and cashmere polo sweater
$365
Jardin des Orangers
The Oversized Cable Sweater
$378
Favorite Daughter
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
$349
Cos
Julio Cashmere Sweater
$390
Loulou de Saison
Oversized Wool-Cashmere Sweater
$330
The Garment
California Cashmere Slouchy Cardigan
$398
Buck Mason
Cashmere Sweater
$99.90
Uniqlo
Classic Crewneck
$280
$400
Soft Goat
100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
$320
Massimo Dutti
Danaë ribbed cashmere cardigan
$360
Doen
Plush Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater
$182.40
$228
Aritzia
Relaxed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
$250
Banana Republic
Cashmere Cable Collegiate Sweater
$375
Guest in Residence
Machine Washable Cashmere Scoop-Neck Pullover
$380
Majestic Filatures
100% Cashmere Long Sleeve Sweater
$199
Zara
Rowan V-Neck Sweater In Cashmere
$328
Alex Mill
Rafaela Merino Wool-Cashmere Sweater
$275
The Frankie Shop
Lightweight Cashmere Sweater
$310
Onia
Oversized Wool/Cash Sweater
$278
Almina Concept
Wide-rib cashmere turtleneck sweater
$124.60
$178
J.Crew
Crewneck Cardigan in Cashmere
$207
$345
Theory
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$398
Polo Ralph Lauren
Wool and cashmere-blend sweater
$295
Allude
Cashmere Sweater
$390
Vince
Black Cropped V-Neck Wool Sweater
$150
Tonywack
Cotton & Recycled Cashmere Turtleneck Long Top
$298
Eileen Fisher
Masy Cashmere Polo Sweater
$400
Lisa Yang
Francis cashmere sweater
$375
Éterne