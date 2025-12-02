The 30 Best Cashmere Sweaters Under $400

Winter’s icy chill practically demands cashmere. As temperatures drop and layers pile on, there’s nothing more comforting (or luxurious) than a cozy knit you can live in from December to March. Traditionally, cashmere had a reputation for eye-watering price tags (there’s a reason Carrie Bradshaw called it “cash”mere), but in 2025, with more innovation and technological advances in the category, there are plenty of options you can find for a relative steal. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or hunting for gifts that feel far more extravagant than their prices suggest, we’ve sifted through the options and found 30 genuinely great styles under $400. Consider this your cheat sheet to cashmere on a dime.