Historically, actors and directors are meant to communicate ideas on the big screen. But in today’s world, pulling off promo material or red carpet outfits that cause people pause their doomscrolling long enough to take notice of your project is just as important. And in 2025, there was no shortage of headline-making moments.

The best press tours can be distilled into two key characteristics. There’s viral moments (like Michelle Yeoh’s great Wicked: For Good meme, Dakota Johnson encouraging her Materialists boys Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans to smooch) that get people talking on the Internet. And then there’s the fashion, celebrities using method dressing the red carpet as an extension of their films.

With a new year on the horizon, there’s no telling what press tour culture will deliver next. For now, let’s reminisce.

Wicked: For Good Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This might boil down to recency bias, but there was no greater meme from the whole of 2025 than Michelle Yeoh’s spellbinding diatribe of“Madame Morrible, MM, flip it around? Wicked Witch!” It was a great meme, and one that helped to quell some of the hiccups of the second Wicked press tour—Ariana Grande missed the Brazil premiere due to plane difficulties, a rabid fan rushed the star at the Singapore premiere, and Cynthia Erivo entirely lost her voice by the end of it. We’re still holding space for all those Glinda and Elphaba looks, though.

Marty Supreme Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet staged an almost guerrilla-like promotional tour to support his turn in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme. The most notable PR method was a branded Marty Supreme hoodie that Chalamet wore several times over and gifted to his famous friends like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. He also held pop-ups to sell the item in various cities, which were flooded with re-sellers, the occasional fist fight, and enough hypebeasts to scare off your local Supreme sales rep. Then, there were the red carpet moments, like when Chalamet wore neon orange Chrome Hearts (matching, no less, with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner) and Gwyneth Paltrow’s anti-method dressing Rich Mom looks.

After the Hunt Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a stacked cast comprised of Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield (assembled by auteur director Luca Guadagnino), After the Hunt was primed to be a showcase of star power from the start. Nods to Roberts’s infamous Armani men’s suit from the 1990 Golden Globes by the actor herself and Edebiri were especially nice.

Tron: Ares Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The future (specifically, the advent of AI) is scary, but at least we had fashion girls Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee give us a taste of what’s to come with their Tron: Ares promo run. Turner-Smith, working with vintage whisperer Law Roach, wore tech-inspired creations (both new and old) while Lee favored the likes of Luar, Colleen Allen, and Jonathan Anderson’s Dior. If 2075 doesn’t look like this, you can keep it.

Pillion Jeff Moore - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The man most faithful to method dressing this year? Alexander Skarsgård, without a doubt. The star went full leather dom daddy to channel his role in Pillion, a Queer BDSM biker tale, with lots of leather, blouses printed with dildos and butt plugs, and bicep-baring dress shirts. Let it encourage male actors to finally put an end to the boring suit come 2026.

Caught Stealing TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images Speaking of sex appeal, there was no shortage of chemistry in the lead up to Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler’s Caught Stealing. The actors were so in-sync, that it caused the press to speculate that they were dating. It was a rumor that was quickly proven false. We’d like to think that their New York premiere looks, an ab-baring set for her, a shirtless leather suit for him, will be Halloween couples inspo for years to come.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s no slight to Margot Robbie to say that anything she did so soon after Barbie would pale in comparison to that tour’s cultural impact. But, the star managed to make waves with her fashion for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a sweet rom-com with Colin Farrell. Again teaming up with stylist Andrew Mukamal, whom she collaborated with for Barbie, she wore a collection of pieces, including vintage Thierry Mugler, Phoebe Philo-era Céline, and a show-stopping sheer dress by Armani Privé.

Wednesday Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday is all grown up, and the actor proved that in honor of the show’s second season. She wore elevated twists on her goth uniform, including a latex gown that looked like repitle skin.

All’s Fair Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images While the audience and critic reactions to Kim Kardashian’s legal thriller All’s Fair were tepid at best, the star-studded cast did sure seem like they were having fun out there on the promotional trail. And, hey, it paid off—the Ryan Murphy series has been renewed for a second season.

And Just Like That... Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images The third of And Just Like That... turned out to be its final, so we’d be remiss to not list it here. The show’s leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker had her last turn as Carrie Bradshaw, resulting in extremely questionable fashion moments on the show (which, it should be said, weren’t exclusive to Carrie) and more delightful red carpet looks like a Victorian-style dress plucked from Vivienne Westwood’s own closet. While it might be the last we’ve seen of Carrie on screen, Parker is steadfast to taking her character with her in real life. The actor, for one, is still holding out hope for Carrie’s return.

Frankenstein Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Although resident scream queen Mia Goth engaged in what her co-star Jacob Elordi dubbed “method kindness” while filming Frankenstein (she fed Elordi pizza and Vitamin C shots after his long hours in the makeup chair), she drew the line at method dressing. Goth tapped into a whimsical, more romantic side on the red carpet with sheer gowns that were a nice foil to the period costumes worn in the film. Elordi didn’t go the method route, either (not speaking of his performance, that is), instead choosing a wardrobe that included primarily Bottega Veneta suiting.

Die, My Love TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images 2025 was the year of actors panning the sometimes frivolous nature of press tours—how dare journalists ask questions! But Jennifer Lawrence isn’t someone who takes herself too seriously. She famously loves a little fun. Doing press for Die, My Love (an emotional tale about motherhood by Lynne Ramsay), Lawrence did things like declaring she’s “Team Jeremiah” in the ongoing The Summer I Turned Pretty debate. Her co-star Robert Pattinson, who vowed he’d watch the show, was left confused. Lawrence, of course, also mixed in some pretty serious fashion (and non-fashion) moments into the whole thing, too.

Something Beautiful Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images The only non-film or TV spot on our lineup goes to Miley Cyrus’s roll out for her visual album, Something Beautiful. Between runway picks from Tom Ford and Alaïa and archival Bob Mackie grails the fashion was, dare we say, something beautiful.

Thunderbolts* Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Then there was Marvel’s Thundebolts*. Florence Pugh delivered superhero fashion with her usual sheer looks. And Pedro Pascal cemented his Internet boyfriend status when he wore the viral “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt by Conner Ives to the film’s London premiere.

Materialists Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal had another movie out in 2025, Materialists from Past Lives director Celine Song. He missed the movie’s June premiere in New York City (forgivable given his busy schedule) leading to co-stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans bringing a cardboard cut-out of the actor to prop around on the red carpet, which they both smooched at points. How nice of them. Then, there were Johnson’s usual interview antics which included confessing to sending her best friend’s ex gorilla feces, among other things.