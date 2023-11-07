The Best Denim Jackets to Shop Now

Denim jackets are as American as apple pie. Pioneered by Levi Strauss in the late 1800s, who debuted the style ten years after he invented the original blue jeans, they’ve been a practical staple ever since. While the classic, workwear-inspired version is still the most enduring one out there, designers have found myriad ways to put their own spin on it over the years. Hourglass silhouettes, fur collars, oversized proportions and denim dyed in every color under the sun make for endless possibilities. Scroll through for some of our favorite version of the all-season classic you can buy right now.

Elevated Workwear

Somewhere between a denim jacket and a chore coat, this menswear style looks fabulous on anyone.

Cinched Waist

Alaia is known for perfecting the silhouette—just because it’s a casual style doesn’t mean it can’t bring a little drama.

Baggy and Brilliant

Bloused Japanese denim lined in sumptuous chestnut-colored silk—it doesn’t get much better than that.

Hip to be Square

Chic, simple and easy to dress up or down.

Flash of Fur

An acid washed bomber with a bit of extra flair (and warmth).

Moto-Inspired

Lean into the biker jacket trend with this fast-and-furious style.

Platonic Ideal

Sometimes, a classic style that looks perfectly worn-in is the right call.

Peek-a-Boo

Show off a flash of skin—or a swath of your sweater—with this playful piece that almost recalls the construction of a classic morning coat.

Black and Blue

Pair this piece with sharp black trousers for a chic look.

Aprés Chic

We’re loving the ’80s ski parka energy.

Short and Sweet

Pair with a slinky tank top for a perfect going-out look.

On the Daily

The perfect everyday piece for transitional weather.

A Little Intrigue

The flare on this selvedge denim piece adds a little je ne sais quoi to even the simplest of ensembles.

The O.G.

When in doubt, go to the source.

Get Shredded

A distressed hem and dappled fading make this particularly fun to wear and admire.

Back in Black

A little bit of fading and contrasting stitching make for the perfect casual piece.

Fit to be Tied

Corset-style lacing adds a thought-provoking touch.

Tabula Rasa

A clean, simple style to brighten up any outfit.

Hit the Road

Retro chic and travel-inspired, this softer patch-pocket style is one you’ll wear forever.

For Better

Organic cotton makes for a more sustainable look—it also helps that it’s chic and classic.