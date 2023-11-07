FASHION

The Best Denim Jackets to Shop Now

Classic Americana with a contemporary twist.

by Tyler VanVranken
Denim jackets are as American as apple pie. Pioneered by Levi Strauss in the late 1800s, who debuted the style ten years after he invented the original blue jeans, they’ve been a practical staple ever since. While the classic, workwear-inspired version is still the most enduring one out there, designers have found myriad ways to put their own spin on it over the years. Hourglass silhouettes, fur collars, oversized proportions and denim dyed in every color under the sun make for endless possibilities. Scroll through for some of our favorite version of the all-season classic you can buy right now.

Elevated Workwear

Somewhere between a denim jacket and a chore coat, this menswear style looks fabulous on anyone.

Marin Jacket
$600
A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson

Cinched Waist

Alaia is known for perfecting the silhouette—just because it’s a casual style doesn’t mean it can’t bring a little drama.

Fitted Denim Jacket
$1,210
Alaia

Baggy and Brilliant

Bloused Japanese denim lined in sumptuous chestnut-colored silk—it doesn’t get much better than that.

Dries Van Noten Denim Jacket
$604
Mytheresa

Hip to be Square

Chic, simple and easy to dress up or down.

Boxy Jacket
$895
Lemaire

Flash of Fur

An acid washed bomber with a bit of extra flair (and warmth).

Denim Bomber Jacket With Fur Collar
$2,250
Blumarine

Moto-Inspired

Lean into the biker jacket trend with this fast-and-furious style.

Hook and Eye Denim Moto Jacket
€375
Y/Project

Platonic Ideal

Sometimes, a classic style that looks perfectly worn-in is the right call.

Denim Jacket
$510
Acne Studios

Peek-a-Boo

Show off a flash of skin—or a swath of your sweater—with this playful piece that almost recalls the construction of a classic morning coat.

La Veste De Nîmes Caraco
$850
Jacquemus

Black and Blue

Pair this piece with sharp black trousers for a chic look.

Twill Panelled Denim Jacket
$1,350
Stella McCartney

Aprés Chic

We’re loving the ’80s ski parka energy.

Cocoon Denim Parka Jacket
$2,375
Versace

Short and Sweet

Pair with a slinky tank top for a perfect going-out look.

De-Slimmy-Bk-S
$525
Diesel

On the Daily

The perfect everyday piece for transitional weather.

Cropped Denim Jacket Dark Blue
$690
Toteme

A Little Intrigue

The flare on this selvedge denim piece adds a little je ne sais quoi to even the simplest of ensembles.

Trapeze Jacket In Denim
$1,200
Loewe

The O.G.

When in doubt, go to the source.

Original Trucker Jacket
$98
Levi's

Get Shredded

A distressed hem and dappled fading make this particularly fun to wear and admire.

Women's Deconstructed Jacket In Light Blue
$1,990
Balenciaga

Back in Black

A little bit of fading and contrasting stitching make for the perfect casual piece.

Oversized Denim Jacket
$595
Sportmax

Fit to be Tied

Corset-style lacing adds a thought-provoking touch.

Jean Paul Gaultier Oversized Lace-Up Topstitched Denim Jacket
$712.29
Net-A-Porter

Tabula Rasa

A clean, simple style to brighten up any outfit.

Khaite Grizzo Oversized Denim Jacket
$740
Bergdorf Goodman

Hit the Road

Retro chic and travel-inspired, this softer patch-pocket style is one you’ll wear forever.

Moab Jean Jacket
$180
Banana Republic

For Better

Organic cotton makes for a more sustainable look—it also helps that it’s chic and classic.

Martika Organic Denim Jacket
$270
Agolde