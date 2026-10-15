As the seasons shift into fall, boots are one of the first things we can’t wait to wear again. They’re a key part of cool-weather style, and in 2026, the runways have given us a range of exciting new shapes and styles to covet.

If you’re looking for boots that excel in attitude, this season has you covered with ultra-high over-the-knee (OTK) boots from Khaite and Chloé, prim, slim knee highs á la Marni and Gucci, and super-fitted styles that feel like a second-skin at Celine and Saint Laurent. On the more functional side, there are plenty of chic picks too. Miu Miu’s rubber-soled stompers, reminiscent of Prada Sport styles from the early 90s, are sure to be a huge hit this season. So too are low-key suede styles from Jil Sander and Dior, and Dries Van Noten’s spin on the buckle boot.

Shop all of our top trending boots for fall 2026 right here.

The Cone Heel

Cone-shaped heels, seen at the likes of Altuzarra and Celine, are cool, wearable, and tinged with ’70s nostalgia. Wear them with maxi skirts or high-waisted jeans.

Altuzarra Fall 2026 Courtesy of Altuzarra

The Second Skin

Super slim boots in supple leather move with the body and are great for skirts and dresses. These leg-lengthening styles are more like pants or tights than pure footwear.

Celine Hiver 2026 Courtesy of Celine

The Low Profile

At Jil Sander and Dior, menswear-inspired suede boots gave suiting and eveningwear a low-key edge.

Jil Sander Fall 2026 WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Buckle

Heavy buckle boots anchored ornate looks at Dries Van Noten. Our Legacy and Chloé put spins on the style, too. And you can never go wrong with a classic pair from Frye.

Dries Van Noten Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Slouch

Slouchy boots continue to gain momentum. Khaite’s Clive boot has become a runway hit, while at Chloé, rumpled leather shapes enhance the brand’s bohemian sensibility.

Chloé Fall 2026 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The Straight Knee-High

Knee-high boots are nothing new, but this season they took on a stiff, structured attitude. The clean, sharp shape feels distinctly ’90s.

Marni Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Tread Boot

Miu Miu brought back the bubble-soled boot this season, recalling cult vintage Prada Sport styles.

Miu Miu Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Lace-Up

At Prada and Marni, lace-up boots struck a fresh balance between punk and office siren.

Prada Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Extra Tall

Super-high over-the-knee boots made a dramatic statement at Chloé and Khaite. Worn with short hemlines or beneath longer layers, the exaggerated shapes bring a sexy, subversive edge.