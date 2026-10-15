FASHION

The 8 Best Boot Trends for Fall 2026

From second-skin knee-highs to slouchy stompers.

by Christina Holevas
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As the seasons shift into fall, boots are one of the first things we can’t wait to wear again. They’re a key part of cool-weather style, and in 2026, the runways have given us a range of exciting new shapes and styles to covet.

If you’re looking for boots that excel in attitude, this season has you covered with ultra-high over-the-knee (OTK) boots from Khaite and Chloé, prim, slim knee highs á la Marni and Gucci, and super-fitted styles that feel like a second-skin at Celine and Saint Laurent. On the more functional side, there are plenty of chic picks too. Miu Miu’s rubber-soled stompers, reminiscent of Prada Sport styles from the early 90s, are sure to be a huge hit this season. So too are low-key suede styles from Jil Sander and Dior, and Dries Van Noten’s spin on the buckle boot.

Shop all of our top trending boots for fall 2026 right here.

The Cone Heel

Cone-shaped heels, seen at the likes of Altuzarra and Celine, are cool, wearable, and tinged with ’70s nostalgia. Wear them with maxi skirts or high-waisted jeans.

Altuzarra Fall 2026

Courtesy of Altuzarra
Jill Cassandre-embellished leather ankle boots
$1,800
Saint Laurent
Women's Cone Heel Knee High Boots
$1,190
Stella McCartney
Lysander Ankle Boot
$435
$580
ByFar
Dalby ankle boots
$1,090
Isabel Marant

The Second Skin

Super slim boots in supple leather move with the body and are great for skirts and dresses. These leg-lengthening styles are more like pants or tights than pure footwear.

Celine Hiver 2026

Courtesy of Celine
Stage - High Boot in Lambskin
$2,250
Celine
Nappa Over-The-Knee Boots
$1,580
Toteme
Francoise leather knee boots
$2,150
Saint Laurent
Topo Knee Boot
$940
Dear Frances

The Low Profile

At Jil Sander and Dior, menswear-inspired suede boots gave suiting and eveningwear a low-key edge.

Jil Sander Fall 2026

WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Danny suede ankle boots
$395
Loeffler Randall
Easton suede ankle boots
$620
A.Emery
Moto Side Zip Boot
$1,550
The Row
Brown Chester Chelsea Boots
$1,010
Gianvito Rossi

The Buckle

Heavy buckle boots anchored ornate looks at Dries Van Noten. Our Legacy and Chloé put spins on the style, too. And you can never go wrong with a classic pair from Frye.

Dries Van Noten Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
https://go.shopmy.us/p-90158893
$1,770
Dries Van Noten
Buckled textured-leather ankle boots
$1,420
Chloé
Navy Excite Boots
$1,670
Our Legacy
'Harness 12R' Leather Boot
$498
Frye

The Slouch

Slouchy boots continue to gain momentum. Khaite’s Clive boot has become a runway hit, while at Chloé, rumpled leather shapes enhance the brand’s bohemian sensibility.

Chloé Fall 2026

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Clive Boot
$1,680
Khaite
Foule leather booties
$2,250
Miu Miu
Jane 60 leather knee boots
$1,150
Paris Georgia
Leather Boots
$169
H&M

The Straight Knee-High

Knee-high boots are nothing new, but this season they took on a stiff, structured attitude. The clean, sharp shape feels distinctly ’90s.

Marni Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Wally Boot Black
$495
Staud
Remy Knee Boot
$498
Reformation
Women's Donna slip-on boot
$2,300
Gucci
Yellow & Black Amis 35 Knee Boots
$1,595
Jimmy Choo

The Tread Boot

Miu Miu brought back the bubble-soled boot this season, recalling cult vintage Prada Sport styles.

Miu Miu Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Stretch nappa leather boots
$2,300
Miu Miu
Toblach Nappa Leather Boots
$1,790
Prada
Leather Tone Boots
$1,195
Burberry
Black Ballet Ankle Boots
$435
Open YY

The Lace-Up

At Prada and Marni, lace-up boots struck a fresh balance between punk and office siren.

Prada Fall 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Black leather boot with full lace-up front
$2,400
Marni
Lace-Up Leather Knee-High Boots
$2,545
Dolce & Gabbana
Brown Saryna Tall Boots
$525
Miista
Women's Horn Heel Knee-High Boot in Black
$2,150
McQueen

The Extra Tall

Super-high over-the-knee boots made a dramatic statement at Chloé and Khaite. Worn with short hemlines or beneath longer layers, the exaggerated shapes bring a sexy, subversive edge.

Khaite Fall 2026

Courtesy of Khaite
Eve leather over-the-knee boots
$2,295
Chloé
Leather knee boots
$1,520
Toteme
Barnet 55 MM Calfskin Boot
$2,290
Ralph Lauren
Odeon Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
$3,350
Saint Laurent