In need of gift ideas for your most stylish loved ones? Look no further. We canvassed the W staff to share what they’ve been eyeing this holiday season, from fun-sized accessories to splurge-y jewelry, classic knits and cozy homewares. See all of our top picks, here.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sara Moonves, Editor in Chief

I will be asking for these Loewe sneakers. I have them in another color way and live in them. Post Covid, I am still living in sneakers and these are a perfect pair for shoots and the office.

My friend Alison Chemla (the designer of Alison Lou) got me this bracelet when I had my daughter, and I haven’t taken it off since. I have now been giving it to all my new mom friends with a matching baby bracelet. It’s the perfect holiday present! (See more editor-approved gifts for new moms, here.)

I love this nylon bag from The Row. It’s perfect for long flights and it will be on the top of my list!

Proenza Schouler cashmere blankets have been my favorite gift to give to my loved ones.

Nora Milch, Fashion Director

My friend Áwet Woldegebriel's line of iconic “livewear” is made in New York City and employs garment workers who were the hardest hit by the pandemic. I’m loving my joggers and want my friends and family to enjoy them as well. Perhaps the very well behaved can get the matching hooded sweatshirt, too.

Laura Jackson, Fashion Market Editor

I love this super chic bucket bag. The crossbody strap makes it a perfect everyday addition to your busy city life.

This jumpsuit from Eres is perfect for the fitness lover in your life. Pair it with a pack of their favorite studio classes for an ideal gift.

Give anyone in your life the gift of coziness with these ultra-luxe cashmere gloves.

For the fashion obsessive, you can’t go wrong with a sleek little belt in a sophisticated shade of green

Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor

I love this perfectly updated take on a classic striped shirt. Timeless and contemporary at once.

Andrea Whittle, Features Director

I’m obsessed with Yali’s latest collection, which includes these super charming, very original silk skirt suits with contrasting velvet buttons. This peachy-pink one is at the top of my list, and I plan on it being my go-to holiday party look for years to come.

Oona Wally, Senior Visuals Editor

I love finding gifts for everyone on my list from Goodee World—all of the items on their site are made from natural materials by skilled artisans, like this cozy blanket in colors inspired by Matisse paintings.

This glam, unconventional ring is at the top of my wish list.

Tori Lopez, Lead Fashion Assistant

I was hesitant to jump on the phone strap bandwagon, but now I can't imagine my life without it. It’s helped me drop my phone less while simultaneously serving as a stylish accessory to any outfit.

I truly believe that you can never go wrong with a gift from Vivienne Westwood. I’ve been eyeing this ’90s-inspired sweater vest ever since it came out—crossing my fingers Santa sees it.

My parents got me this ring a few years ago as a reminder that they love me no matter the distance, and it’s one of the best gifts I’ve ever received—would make anyone on your list happy.

Brooke Marine, Culture Editor

If you saw me carrying around my old beat-up wallet that I’ve had for the last 10 years, no you didn’t. This black leather “Lady Wallet” from The Row would make for an elegant replacement.

I would like to imagine myself as the kind of person who gracefully slips off this pair of Loewe lambskin gloves when entering a candlelit establishment. These gloves just look so supple, it's almost like you can feel them just by looking at them. I like the Atlantic blue color, but the black and tan ones seem quite versatile too.

Carolyn Twerksy, Staff Writer

As I start going into the office more, I have felt the desire for a more substantial work bag—a yearn I haven’t experienced since pre-pandemic days. This one from Cuyana checks off all of my requirements: side pockets that read as chic rather than “water bottle holder on the side of a middle school backpack,” small pockets inside for easy access, and a shoulder strap that actually sits comfortably and doesn’t slip.

Faith Brown, Social Media Editor

The perfect gift for the friend who is always on vacation. While I rarely am, this set is still on the very top of my wishlist. Come summer, I see myself in this butter yellow two-piece on the beach, with a fruity drink in one hand and a good book in the other.

This is the perfect gift for when you don’t know what to get someone. The monthly subscription from Brother Vellies will bring, well, something special, (and surprising) to your favorite person’s door every month. The best part is that every ceramic vase, mug, or amazing-smelling candle always handcrafted and supports artisans from around the world.

I’m not saying that I am, but if I were stuck in the early aughts, I would never take this sweater off.

Hannah Westbrook, Associate Visuals Editor

I would love to give a Byredo candle kit to someone special. Every one of their scents smells amazing and the candles last forever!

Christina Holevas, Senior Jewelry and Accessories Editor

These chic zodiac pendants from Van Cleef & Arpels are perfect for astrology lovers.

A diamond earring is always a perfect gift.

Amir La Sure, Lead Accessories Assistant

Anyone who was an admirer of the late Virgil Abloh’s work would cherish this set forever.

Rachel Pincus, Visuals Editor

I’m addicted to snowboarding, and I’m always in search of a new coat for the season—this one is perfect.

I come from a big family of skiers—anything cozy on or off the slopes does the trick!

This sweater would make for a great aprés look, too.

Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

Anything Prada is always welcome but the Galleria bag is an instant classic that will span generations. Just ask Hunter Schafer.

A precious card holder for the most precious cargo—aka, your vaccination card.

Allia Alliata Di Montereale, Senior Style Editor

This bag will spice up any outfit—use it as a clutch or sling it over your shoulder.

Leorosa makes the perfect twist on the classic wool vest. I love the bold colors and the fact that it’s reversible. Even the buttons can be flipped!

I travel a lot for work and I never check in a suitcase anymore, so a good quality carry-on has become essential. Can’t go wrong with this choice.

Julia McClatchy, Assistant to the Editor in Chief

When it comes to holiday gifting, I am a firm believer that anything soft is the perfect gift. This Loro Piana cashmere and silk blend scarf is sure to keep your loved ones warm and chic this season.

I love this Jennifer Fisher bracelet—I’ve been eyeing it all season.