The Best Gifts for New Moms

If someone in your life just had a baby, the urge to go out and buy an avalanche of tiny, adorable newborn presents can be overwhelming. But as we enter the holiday season, make sure you don’t forget about the person whose life just got turned upside down by this very cute new arrival. While baby-themed gifts are always fun to give and receive, chances are she’d also appreciate something that’s not pastel-colored or covered in a teddy bear print, like a fabulous set of bed sheets, a super soft cashmere sweater, or a set of luxe pajamas. You could also go the practical route: Every new mom could use some good socks, a roomy tote bag, or a slightly dressed-up sneaker. And for long, bleary-eyed stroller walks, an oversized trench coat will make even a sweatsuit look chic and pulled-together. Here, a roundup of our favorite gifts for new mothers, from elevated baby essentials to luxurious splurges that are all about her.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

An Easy Trench Coat

A godsend on frenzied mornings.

A Wear-Forever Sweater

Cozy, classic and extraordinarily soft.

On-Trend Socks

These look just as good with chunky loafers as they do with a pair of running shoes.

Luxe Nail Varnish

For when she needs a moment to herself.

A Future Family Heirloom

A classic timepiece she’ll pass down to the next generation.

Not a Diaper Bag

This oversized tote can handle all manner of accoutrements, baby-related or not.

Cheerful Sneakers

They’re comfortable, and they brighten up any outfit.

The Coziest Baby Clothes

Elegant, practical and not-at-all fussy.

A Design-y High Chair

This easy-to-assemble set is as stylish as it gets.

A Heavenly Scent

Heady, floral and sophisticated—perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day.

Fancy PJs

So soft and stylish, she’ll end up wearing them for days (and feel great about it).

Lighthearted Reading Material

Bedtime laughs guaranteed.

A Timeless Tote

Big enough for an overnight trip, or a day spent running around with the baby.

Cozy Slippers

Who wouldn’t love these?

One Less Thing to Think About

Her shopping list is probably the last thing on her mind—a luxe hand soap for the kitchen or powder room is always appreciated.

A Teething Toy

Adorable, non-toxic and very necessary.

Something Charming

You can’t go wrong with delicate customized jewelry.

A Good Night’s Sleep

A fresh set of supremely soft sheets makes everyone happy.