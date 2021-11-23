HOLIDAY SHOPPING

The Best Gifts for New Moms

PSA: They don’t all have to be baby-related.

by Laura Jackson
Florence Welch photographed by Tina Barney; styled by Sara Moonves for W Magazine 2018.

If someone in your life just had a baby, the urge to go out and buy an avalanche of tiny, adorable newborn presents can be overwhelming. But as we enter the holiday season, make sure you don’t forget about the person whose life just got turned upside down by this very cute new arrival. While baby-themed gifts are always fun to give and receive, chances are she’d also appreciate something that’s not pastel-colored or covered in a teddy bear print, like a fabulous set of bed sheets, a super soft cashmere sweater, or a set of luxe pajamas. You could also go the practical route: Every new mom could use some good socks, a roomy tote bag, or a slightly dressed-up sneaker. And for long, bleary-eyed stroller walks, an oversized trench coat will make even a sweatsuit look chic and pulled-together. Here, a roundup of our favorite gifts for new mothers, from elevated baby essentials to luxurious splurges that are all about her.

An Easy Trench Coat

A godsend on frenzied mornings.

BalenciagaOversized trench coat
$3,350

A Wear-Forever Sweater

Cozy, classic and extraordinarily soft.

extreme cashmereCrew Hop Sweater in Navy
$600

On-Trend Socks

These look just as good with chunky loafers as they do with a pair of running shoes.

Brother Vellies Cloud Sock
$35
Bandier

Luxe Nail Varnish

For when she needs a moment to herself.

Hermès Nail Polish
$45
Saks Fifth Avenue

A Future Family Heirloom

A classic timepiece she’ll pass down to the next generation.

Cartier Watch
$28,300
Cartier

Not a Diaper Bag

This oversized tote can handle all manner of accoutrements, baby-related or not.

Bottega VenetaArco tote bag
$2,290

Cheerful Sneakers

They’re comfortable, and they brighten up any outfit.

LoeweLoewe Multicolour Flow Runner Leather Sneakers
$612

The Coziest Baby Clothes

Elegant, practical and not-at-all fussy.

Makié Baby Set
$142
Makié

A Design-y High Chair

This easy-to-assemble set is as stylish as it gets.

LaloThe Chair - Licorice / 2-in-1 Kit
$215
$195

A Heavenly Scent

Heady, floral and sophisticated—perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day.

Cire TrudonOurika Scented Candle
$115

Fancy PJs

So soft and stylish, she’ll end up wearing them for days (and feel great about it).

La PerlaLong Silk Pajama Set
$440

Lighthearted Reading Material

Bedtime laughs guaranteed.

macmillanEVERYTHING IS MAMA
$7.99

A Timeless Tote

Big enough for an overnight trip, or a day spent running around with the baby.

Dior Tote Bag
$3,350
Dior

Cozy Slippers

Who wouldn’t love these?

THE ROWThe Row Shearling Fairy Shoes
$876

One Less Thing to Think About

Her shopping list is probably the last thing on her mind—a luxe hand soap for the kitchen or powder room is always appreciated.

AesopReverence aromatique hand wash
$39

A Teething Toy

Adorable, non-toxic and very necessary.

Vulli Sophie The Giraffe
$27
Amazon

Something Charming

You can’t go wrong with delicate customized jewelry.

Alison Lou Bracelet
$500
Alison Lou

A Good Night’s Sleep

A fresh set of supremely soft sheets makes everyone happy.

Frette Sheet Set
$1,100
Frette