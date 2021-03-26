DON'T SLEEP ON THESE

Ten Pajama Sets for Restful Nights and Stylish Mornings

Photograph by Charlotte Wales; Styled by Katie Grand.

The best pajamas are comfortable, airy, easy and mood-lifting—whether your style veers more towards boxers and a t-shirt or a full set of sultry lace-embellished satin. (Bonus points if they look put-together enough to throw a jacket over to go walk the dog.) Here, our favorite cozy cotton sets, silky négligées and low-key nightshirts for restful nights and stylish mornings.

A Classic Cotton Pair

Organic cotton poplin top
$162
Matches Fashion

Sometimes simplicity really is the chicest option.

Tekla Organic cotton poplin trouser
$144
Matches Fashion

The Best Boxers

HommeGirls Boxer shorts
$55
Farfetch

A borrowed-from-the-boys staple updated with a universally flattering high waist.

A Sexy Lace-Trimmed Set

Carine Gilson Lace-trimmed silk-satin camisole
$655
Net-a-Porter

This slinky, berry-hued set is sure to set the right mood.

Carine Gilson Lace-trimmed silk-satin shorts
$422
Net-a-Porter

The Perfect Nightshirt

Domi Organic-cotton pajama shirt
$167
Matches Fashion

The Most Comfortable

Gisele long PJ set
$120
Eberjey

A traditional look made extra comfortable in super soft jersey cotton.

A Sweet, Retro Set

Morgan Lane Beatrice pyjama shirt
$210
Farfetch

Get groovy in these ‘70s-inspired pajamas with a playful scalloped hem.

Morgan Lane Petal pyjama trousers
$228
Farfetch

A Fabulous Slip

Dolce & Gabbana Lace night dress
$582
Farfetch

A slinky lace slip for hot summer nights.

The Night-to-Day Option

Asceno Silk pajama top
$292
Matches Fashion

Seamlessly transition between night and day with this minimalist silk set.

Asceno Silk pajama trousers
$240
Matches Fashion

The Fanciest Pair

Richard Quinn Feather-trimmed floral-print silk pyjamas
$1,546
Matches Fashion

Pair this bold set with kitten heels for a perfect at-home cocktail party look.