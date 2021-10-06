Cozy, Colorful Knits to Wear This Fall

Even if it’s been years since you were last enrolled in anything educational, there’s a certain excitement that builds every fall: the thrill of “back-to-school shopping.” Something about the advent of cool weather makes us want to do a little closet refreshing, and the cornerstone of any autumnal wardrobe is a great knit. Whether your style leans sleek and minimalist, nostalgic and ladylike, or comfortable and low-key, there’s something you’ll love this season. Our favorites include a Gucci crewneck with balloon sleeves and delicate embroidery, a just-loud-enough striped mohair number from Marni, and a JW Anderson patch pocket turtleneck. For something truly classic, try Celine’s take on a grandma cardigan or The Row’s perfectly cut black vest. And knitwear doesn’t just mean big comfy sweaters: For a night out, we love Bottega Veneta’s shimmering ribbed polo, or Jacquemus’s subtly sexy cropped V-neck. See all of our top picks for the fall, here.

