Cozy, Colorful Knits to Wear This Fall

It’s officially sweater weather.

by Allia Alliata Di Montereale
a woman in a fair isle sweater and red tights sitting on the floor
Photographed by Larissa Hoffman, styled by Katie Grand.

Even if it’s been years since you were last enrolled in anything educational, there’s a certain excitement that builds every fall: the thrill of “back-to-school shopping.” Something about the advent of cool weather makes us want to do a little closet refreshing, and the cornerstone of any autumnal wardrobe is a great knit. Whether your style leans sleek and minimalist, nostalgic and ladylike, or comfortable and low-key, there’s something you’ll love this season. Our favorites include a Gucci crewneck with balloon sleeves and delicate embroidery, a just-loud-enough striped mohair number from Marni, and a JW Anderson patch pocket turtleneck. For something truly classic, try Celine’s take on a grandma cardigan or The Row’s perfectly cut black vest. And knitwear doesn’t just mean big comfy sweaters: For a night out, we love Bottega Veneta’s shimmering ribbed polo, or Jacquemus’s subtly sexy cropped V-neck. See all of our top picks for the fall, here.

