10 Trench Coats You’ll Wear Forever

This season, the classic has been reimagined in a variety of luxurious textures and contemporary shapes—that still feel perfectly timeless.

by Amir La Sure and Tori López
a model wearing a sequinned dress and a beige trench coat
Kyla Ramsey photographed by Willy Vanderperre; styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, 2020.
Certain styles will always be considered staples—straight-leg jeans, white T-shirts, crew-neck sweaters, perfectly tailored blazers—but that doesn’t mean they need to be boring. Take the trench coat, for example: Created sometime around the mid- to late 1800’s, this perfectly practical jacket has maintained its sense of utilitarian consistency for centuries. But over the years, plenty of designers have given it their own spin, rendering it in unexpected fabrics, playing with proportion, or going wild with color and texture. This season is no exception: some of our favorites include a luxe leather version from Ralph Lauren, a quilted number from Avec Les Filles and a color blocked convertible option from Burberry (the British house that can be held mostly responsible for coat’s enduring appeal). If the idea of going for a standard tan gabardine feels like a snooze, but you still want something that feels like an heirloom, these contemporary trenches will fit the bill.

Classic With a Twist

R13R13 Shredded Trench Coat With Frayed Edges
$754
$490.10

Moody and Modern

ZIMMERMANNRhythm Spliced Denim Trench
$1,450

For Rainy Days

Marine SerreMarine Serre Printed Raincoat
$701
$494.20

The Cold-Weather Favorite

Avec Les FillesDiamond Quilted Double-Breasted Trench
$179

Trendy and Sexy

SportmaxSportmax Marche Trench Coat
$287
$172.20

A Contemporary Classic

GanniTrench Coat
$475

Subtly Edgy

Maison MargielaMaison Margiela Bi-material Trench Coat
$1,900
$1,148.40

The Luxe Look

Ralph Lauren CollectionCallahan Leather Trench Coat
$8,990
$5,394

Multiple Coats in One

BurberryBurberry Denim Trench Coat With Inserts
$4,423
$3,538.40

Slim Simplicity

Saint LaurentSaint Laurent Double-breasted Gabardine Trench Coat
$1,911